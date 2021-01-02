Nigeria’s first Professor of Computer Science, Olu Longe, dies at 88

The first professor of Computer Science in Nigeria, Professor Oluwunmi Longe, has died. A statement by his family, made available to Tribune Online, said “Professor Olu Longe died on Monday, 14 December 2020 in his residence at Olu Longe Street, Ikolaba Estate, New Bodija, Ibadan, owing to old age factors.

“He was aged 88.”

According to the statement signed by his wife, Professor (Mrs) Remi Longe, Professor Longe retired from the University of Ibadan in 1998.

The statement said: “He obtained his PhD in Computer Science from Ohio State University, USA in 1974 and returned to Nigeria in the same year to begin the Department of Computer Science, University of Ibadan and subsequently its pioneer Head of Department. He had earlier been the first Director of the University Computing Centre, 1968-1978.

“As first Head of Department, he delivered the first Inaugural Lecture of the department, titled “Ifa Divination and Computer Science”, on Monday, 22 December 1983, in which he gave insight into some similarities, remarkable relationships between IFA divination and Computer Science.

“The topic of the lecture which many described as oxymoron, did credit simultaneously to his research prowess and the ingenuity of Yoruba people.”