[ICYMI] Kwara tertiary schools resume Jan 11, basic schools Jan 18

Tertiary institutions in Kwara State are to resume on January 11, 2021 under adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, according to a government statement on Friday.

In a statement by the spokesman of the state technical committee on Covid-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, who is also the chief press secretary to the governor, “Government has directed that the tertiary institutions should put in place appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus on their campuses.

“The coordinating ministry is to work with the state technical committee on COVID-19 and other stakeholders to ensure that the schools do not take safety rules for granted,” the statement said.

“Specifically, the use of face mask is mandatory on the campus and in lecture rooms. Authorities are not to allow anyone, students or otherwise, into college facilities without the use of the face mask.

“Similarly, elementary schools in the state are scheduled to resume on January 18, 2021, subject to new developments on the pandemic.

“While COVID-19 appears to have come to stay and our communities have to cope with the new normal, the government urges everyone to take responsibilities for their own safety by adhering to protocols already outlined to flatten the curve of transmission.”

