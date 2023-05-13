Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, said that the challenges facing Nigeria were surmountable with the right leadership.

Obi said this at the public presentation of the compendium on him entitled: “Many Voices, One Perspective” in Awka on Friday.

The former governor of Anambra reiterated his belief that what Nigeria needed at the moment was “conscious, planned and aggressive transition from consumption to production-based economy”.

He said he was impressed a few days ago when saw the story of how the United Arab Emirates planned to harvest their first set of wheat grown in a purely desert setting through the aid of modern technology.

Obi said recent reports from the United Nations World Food Programme(WEP), to the effect that Nigeria, especially Borno, Yobe and Adamawa would be seriously affected by hunger this year was disheartening.

He said such a report should not be on Nigeria which had enormous potential in food production but regretted that the leadership had not been able to harness them.

“The combined square kilometer of land mass of Borno( 70.9 sq km); Yobe (45.5 sq km); and Adamawa( 36.5 sq km) which amounts to 152.9sq were far greater than that of Israel which is just 22.1 sq km and yet Israel feeds itself and exports excess to the world.

“With right leadership, which was his commitment, Nigeria would do as well,” he said.

Obi expressed confidence in the Nigerian judiciary, noting that he would be the President of Nigeria in the fullness of time.

He thanked his supporters for their belief in him and appealed to them to see apologies to the elders as demonstration of African understanding of respect for elders or fathers even when they were wrong.

“In our journey to New Nigeria, I am very committed, I am not on transit to anywhere. I have committed to the struggle for a better nation, no matter how long it takes,” Obi said.





In his remarks, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, described Obi as “Man of the Destiny”.

Achebe, who was the Royal Father of the day, said one of the things that distinguished Obi from other politicians was his efforts to stay on the truth and due process.

He commended Obi for consistently following the path of truth, integrity and transparency.

Also, Sen. Victor Umeh, Senator-elect for Anambra Central Senatorial District, described Obi as a great and impactful life.

Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, a doyen of Mass Communication who was the lead Editor of the book, said Obi was a man of many parts.

Okunna thanked Nigerians for their faith in Obi, saying that the public presentation of the book was another way of supporting Obi’s political journey towards the Presidency.

Igwe Innocent Obodoakor, the traditional ruler of Agulu, Obi’s hometown, among other 25 traditional rulers and numerous guests, attended the event.

