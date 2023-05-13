Suleiman Isah, a Kano native who wedded 46-year-old American citizen Janine Sanchez last year, has reportedly joined the California Army National Guard, a reserve of the United States Army.

According to official records, the Guard comprises 18,450 soldiers.

In a social media post made on Friday, Isah, dressed in the military uniform, captioned a photo of himself “Alhamdulillah – forever grateful.”

Isah and Sanchez met online before getting married on December 13, 2020.

The wedding, which took place at MOPOL 52 Barracks Juma’at Mosque in Panshekara, Kumbotso Local Government of Kano State, attracted thousands of well-wishers from within and outside the state.

The groom’s father’s relative, Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, stood in as Janine’s representative during the wedding ceremony.

In response to the news, Sani took to his Facebook page to congratulate the couple and ridicule critics of their marriage, saying, “They criticised me for this interracial marriage and now Suleiman Isah is happily married and got enlisted into the California Army National Guard. Congratulations.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: 5 prayers Obi seeks in petition against Tinubu’s victory

The petition, jointly filed by Obi and his party, has INEC, Tinubu, Shettima Kashim, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the…

OFFCUT: ‘I pay 48k per month for electricity’, Nigerians rank electricity most annoying bill





In an online teaser posted by Tribune Online, which cut across various social media users, Nigerians were asked to mention…

Rema makes Guinness World record with ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian music star, Divine Ikubor aka Rema, has made it to the Guinness World Book of…

How Buhari betrayed me after winning election —Ardo

Dr Umar Ardo, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, was a four-time guber aspirant in…

Saudi Arabia to propose ‘biggest offer ever’ to lure suspended Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi appears to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer and could be heading to Saudi Arabia in…

Rising ethnic tension between Hausa and Fulani

THE cultural and ethnic melding of Northern Nigeria’s Hausa and the Fulani people is so deep, solabyrinthine, so time-honored, and…