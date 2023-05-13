As part of plans to continuously improve both the academic and non-academic abilities of young Students, the Nigerian Navy Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, has hosted the routine annual academic exercises for all their students with a view to improving their academic and non-academic abilities.

The event brought together, several other schools in Calabar, who made meaningful inputs to the event: the students did some exhibitions on Electric energy and basic Technology.

Other academic exercises also included exhibitions, quizzes and debates held at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School (NNSS), Calabar, featuring Students from the Eastern Naval Command; Calabar and Port Harcourt.

While at this year’s quiz, exhibition and debate, the Education Officer, Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, Commandor Jennifer Aladi Oklobia explain the need for the exercise, stating that the institution sees such as avenues to improve the students.

“The quiz and competition seek to enhance students’ ability to public speaking, confidence and critical thinking ability. These are required to position their skills on science, technology, essay writing, mathematics and technology.”

Speaking on the role of the annual event to Navy Students, the host Captain Felicity Ihuoma Uchime, said the cognitive abilities and brilliance of such Students that partake in the exercise and the entire students of the institution are in the utmost interest of the exercise.

She expressed excitement about the eagerness of the students in the previous edition, noting that it boost the morale of the young minds.

“It’s annual and is as old as this Naval education has been. It enhances their cognitive abilities. It improves their classroom work too.”

A senior academic guru, Chief Ibe Peter, who supervised the exercises in Calabar between the two schools, said the competition will greatly improve the students, “The competition is divided into two quizzes and debate; generally, this is extra curricula activities so they can cultivate the spirit of sportsmanship.”

Sunday Tribune observed that the Students were filled with excitement and jubilation, and displayed huge brilliance during and after the rigorous academic work they put through; the exercise culminated in Debate, quiz, and exhibition by students of the school, and awards to winners and exceptional participants.

