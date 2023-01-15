Nigerians should be prepared to avoid lumped elections —Nwolicha

Founder of Mount Gilgal Prayer Ministry, Ologuneru, Ibadan, Oyo State, Pastor Luke Nwolicha, in this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, speaks about life as a cleric and what God has revealed to him regarding 2023.

You are a missionary-turned-church founder, how has the missionary work been?

It is God’s assignment to all Christian to proclaim the gospel. Though it is different from the general gospel proclamation or proliferation of churches around the country and the world at large. I am privileged to be part of the chosen as a full missionary and the experience has been wonderful. I derive complete joy in evangelising and propagating the gospel of Christ to all. I have been to various places and God has manifested himself in various ways as the true sender. Interestingly, God has used me tremendously for people through my prophetic gift.

Do you hear from God often?

God treats me like a precious child, and you can always imagine what kind of relationship that would be. I have devoted my life to be God’s servant and He has never forsaken me. He speaks to me in many ways and He has made us a channel to disseminate His messages to the people and nations. He has revealed various terrifying revelations that came to pass to me, which I didn’t hesitate to pass across to the nation and those involved.

Are you satisfied with the level of missionary work in Nigeria?

The aspect of the gospel is very sensitive and challenging, but those that have taken up the responsibility as a genuine missionary. Irrespective of what I may have encountered in this calling, I am not discouraged. It is just that many people are not interested in this field. Some people are called by God, but due to circumstances, they choose to compromise. That is why things are happening this way in the vineyard today. It is true that the missionary work is not easy; the fear of how to survive, because even for a very long time, about four to five years ago after the Lord asked me to go to Ibadan, I was afraid because I didn’t know anybody here. The fear was how I would survive. I came with just my handbag; started evangelism from the streets and marketplaces, but God has established His work today.

What has God told you about 2023?

God has revealed a lot to me about 2023. He said it will be a year of wanton crimes. The country will appear to be without governance or leadership for almost the better half of 2023 as the government will be helpless, confused and overwhelmed by criminal activities. Poverty will be at its peak in 2023 as the Spirit of the Lord said that Nigerians should pray to avert it. The new government will run a tax-based economy. On the world scene, there will be strong tornadoes that will wreak havoc in some parts of Europe this year. Some countries will have serious cases of flooding to contend with as there will be ocean surge as never before, which will make many homeless.





The general election is around the corner, what has God told you concerning the country’s next democratic phase?

God told me that Nigerians should be prepared to avoid lumped elections, or else, there will be manipulation of results, which will lead to election reruns and violence. It would have been a landslide victory for Atiku and the PDP, but the internal crisis will affect him. APC will be no more and there will be riots in the country. Nigerians must also pray against any arranged coup that will mar the political process of this country in the nearest future.

Seyi Makinde will return as the governor of Oyo State, but he must avoid a face off with an influential monarch of the state. Governor Obaseki of Edo State will lead the PDP to victory in the state but not without a heavy crisis.

How about the church?

I see some churches facing the wrath of the law this year, while some may be closed. Churches in the Southern part of the country must be prayerful against the repeat of the Owo church massacre. The evil secret of some churches this year will be exposed. The church must pray against an epidemic that will hit the nation, mainly affecting the children.

