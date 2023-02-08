Israel Arogbonlo

Reactions have started trailing the Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily halt the move by the Federal Government to ban the use of the old naira notes from February 10, 2023.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported a seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, stopped the move of the federal government in a ruling in an exparte application brought by three northern states of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

Delivering ruling in the motion, Okoro, held that after careful consideration of the motion exparte, this application is granted as prayed.

“An order of Interim Injunction restraining the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.” the court ruled.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have since taken to Twitter to react to the development faulting the judgment. Others believed is “a win for democracy”. Below are some reactions gathered by Tribune:

Why all this APC governors taking this money issue very serious. They never take security and educational matters serious like this . — Papi (@Classic84073745) February 8, 2023

Waste of time. the Supreme Court doesn't make laws, hence they cannot stop this action. — Bro. Nero (@OgheneroInana) February 8, 2023

Does this mean the Supreme Court Judges are now enemies of the people? — Andy Gaucher (@andygaucher) February 8, 2023

We Won! A Win For Democracy ! pic.twitter.com/gLkUgVOGoG — 36Kinniun Tinubu Media Commando❄ 🦇 🦁 🕊️ (@36Kinniun) February 8, 2023

Clearly President Buhari is not the strongest person in APC. Why are they bent on stopping this? Why are they not compelling CBN to make the new notes more available instead? — Danidon🕴️ (@Danidon__) February 8, 2023

The supreme court abi supreme ice cream are pulling at strings. I repeat, that thing won't hold — Kelly (@Kelly_Olumide) February 8, 2023





Government doesn't have option than to obey the supreme Court judgement to avoid anarchy.

Though, the policy is good but it is ill-timed and the implementation has political undertones. — SamAduloju (@Samfem9) February 8, 2023

Buhari and CBN should obey the order of the Supreme Court to deepen democracy in Nigeria — Olawale_Hassan (@Olawale_Hassan) February 8, 2023

The Supreme Court hasn’t delivered a final judgment yet, it gave an interlocutory injunction until the determination of the Final Suit — Hov (@Ben_hov) February 8, 2023

Walai…, The Supreme Court has always been compromised but we never saw it this clear. The Judiciary has also failed us. — A. Kelvin (@AfeKelvin) February 8, 2023

