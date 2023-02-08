Michael Adeyemi

For those fanning amber of disunity between the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir have described as mere detractors working against the party’s march to victory in 2023 General elections.

Speaking on Tuesday, during his presidential campaign rally held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Atiku Abubakar dismissed the claim declaring that Bala Mohammed is solidly behind his presidential candidacy and is working for its success.

He, therefore, directed all his supporters across all the political parties in Bauchi state to vote for the Governor during the gubernatorial election next month for him to succeed in his reelection bid.

Atiku Abubakar further said that the Governor has performed excellently well, hence the need for all the party’s supporters in Bauchi to support his reelection bid.

The PDP presidential candidate applauded the Governor for his commitment to the state’s rapid development through the execution and implementation of developmental projects to benefit the state and its citizens.

According to him, “The people of Bauchi State, I want to thank you for this wonderful support and reception today, the support that we have never seen in any other place in the last two months of our campaign. We must say that no person built PDP in Bauchi than Governor Bala Mohammed.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He further declared, “Whoever that will vote for me must vote for Governor Bala Mohammed, and I must thank the Governor for what he has done in Bauchi. He has constructed roads, schools, hospitals.”

On his part, Bala Mohammed assured the PDP presidential candidate that the Bauchi people would vote for him massively and urged him to unite all party stakeholders to work together for victory.





Bala Mohammed said, “Your Excellency, our PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Bauchi, as you have seen, is for you, and we will vote for you unconditionally.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, said the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has the experience and capacity to salvage the country from its current hardship caused to Nigerians by the APC government.