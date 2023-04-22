Leke, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, disclosed in an interview that he made his first one million selling rubber.

”I made my first million selling wristband, rubber to be precise.”

Leke discussing secrets to financial freedom with ”School Of Wealth” reveals that everyone wants to hit it big but forget the essence of little profit.

”Everybody else is always trying to hit the guy on the top, but they forget the little things, so you need to focus on the little things.”

He used a toothpick as a reference point, ”We use a lot of toothpicks in Nigeria; for example, who is supplying the toothpicks”?

Leke Adeboye claims selling promotional gift items like rubber to a big Christian event with a small profit of #50 or #100. It adds up.

”Promotional gift items for those that are doing branding wristbands are just rubber. ”But if I sell enough of those rubbers with a very tiny margin profit of #50 or #100 at a big Christian event, it adds up.”