Nigerians in Asia back Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

A Group of Nigerian Stakeholders under the auspices of “Nigerian Youths Movement Diaspora Organisation” (NYMDO), South East Asia Chapter has joined in throwing their weight behind the former governor of Anambra State and presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections – Mr Peter Obi.

“Obi appears to be the best candidate to bring about sustainable development needed to lift Nigeria out of her current pathetic and unfathomable condition”.

The socio-economic Group which has been championing the agitation for good governance in Nigeria and Africa in general made its position known in a release made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti through a mail from Malaysia.

The Release signed by the Group Coordinator Com. Kingsley Nwankwo relayed that, the Candidature of the astute Economist has no doubt brought fresh air for the People of Nigeria since he opted to contest under the Labour Party.

The resolution on Obi was based on a far-reaching research support base, competency, vibrancy, economic policy, international repute/connections and teamwork antecedent of all the Candidates vying for the number one Seat in the Country.

The group however described the former Anambra State Governor as a forthright, reliable, sincere and vibrant Politician who has contributed immensely to the development of Anambra State and the South East geo-political zone, as well as the entire entity of Nigeria.

“Obi’s contributions in the areas of Agriculture, healthcare delivery, road rehabilitation/Construction, improved IGR, Educational advancement, improved economy and adequate security of lives and properties, water supply and second to none investment drive during his 8 years as a Governor has made Anambra a virile State worthy of emulation to other States in the Country.

“Since the commencement of the agitation of sourcing for a competent, reliable and vibrant Politician to pilot the affairs of the Country in 2023 general elections after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, we came to realize more hidden qualities in Mr Peter Obi that are so remarkable such as humility, fairness, respect for Elders, and above all, his ability and readiness to serve with sincerity and fear of God.

Other areas are; unparalleled and second to none manifesto and understanding of Nigeria Terrain, problems and solutions which the former Anambra State Governor has been making so explicit at every given opportunity”.

Obi’s economic policy and framework, if implemented in Nigeria will make the Country rank among the best comity of States in Africa and in the World.

The Group however appealed to all Nigerians especially Youths who are more in number to rally their support for the vibrant, articulate and independent-minded Politician like Obi to emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections, for that alone is the only development that can return Nigeria to a prosperous and secured nation where peace reigns.

“The emergence of Mr Obi as Nigerian President will not only assist the Country to regain her lost glory among the comity of States in the World over but will also correct many wrongs in the land and build hope and confidence of all and sundry in the Nigerian Project”.

The Group however commended the Candidate of the Labour Party for making his campaigns ahead of the general Elections an issue-based one that was devoid of any campaign of calumny and hatred.

It assured the presidential Hopeful that, the Group will mobilise all the needed support to ensure his success come general elections in order to pilot the affairs of the nation to a promised land.





