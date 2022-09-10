Jigawa govt reconnects hundreds communities cut off by devastating flood disaster

The Jigawa State Government has commenced directing the repairs and reconstructions of bridges and culverts that had been destroyed by the recent devastating flood disaster that cut-off hundreds of communities from parts of the world.

This was disclosed by the Director of Engineering Services Jigawa Road Maintenance Agency Eng. Yusif Abdullahi said, his agency had commenced repairs and reconstruction of the bridges and culverts to link back the hundreds of communities cut off from other parts of the state and country.

Engr Yusif Abdullahi explained that they have been working day and night to reclaim some roads/ bridges for reconnecting the affected communities with other parts of the world.

According to him thousands of people were trapped in hundred of communities also cut- off as a result of bridges/ culverts collapse and road damages in the recent weeks.”

He explained that, some of the roads damaged included Dutse- Madobi-Gambarin, Kiyawa- Jahun- Gujungu, Karnaya-Gabarin, Chaichai-Ringim, Guru Kadara, Kiyawa- Birnin Kudu,

Gwaram- Basirika and Ringim- Gidan Large among others.

Engr Yusif stated that some of the roads were already reclaimed through temporary measures, and some were renovated while work is going on in some places to provide alternative or temporary measures that can be allowed people access to outside communities.

According to him, the major challenge they are facing is how to access the damaged site as the flooding continues raging havoc in the affected areas.

Engr Yusuf then called on the people of the state to continue cooperating with the state government as the authority is doing its best to minimize the difficulties they are facing as a result of the flooding and road collapse across the state.

