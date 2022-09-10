NGO trains 43 graduates on curriculum vitae, cover letter writing in Bauchi

Forty-Three graduates have been trained on how to package their curriculum vitae and cover letter by a Non-Governmental Organisation, Global Impact for Rural Innovation Foundation, Bauchi in order to facilitate work interviews.

The training was held in Azare town of Bauchi state during which the Northern Regional Coordinator, Global Impact for Rural Innovation Foundation, Ahmed Sani Ahmed said that the training was meant to equip the participants with the knowledge and skills needed in packaging a successful CV, cover letters writings needed for job applications and interviews.

According to him, ” It is the end thing now that organisations ask for cover letter alongside CV for job applications which most young graduates find difficult to package a CV that will catch the attention of employers, so this has presented to the participants the differences between CV and Resume”.

He also said that “As graduates in the labour market they must understand what is needed from them when applying for jobs.”

Ahmed Sani added that the participants had practical sessions which exposed them to the basics of CV and cover letter writing saying, “I am happy all the 43 participants left the training with a well-packaged CV and cover letters ready for any job interview”.

Global Impact for Rural Innovation Foundation organized the training in partnership with Queen Amina Innovation Centre.

