Nigerians demonstrate in Ohio, want justice for Lekki victims, others

Nigerians in Columbus, Ohio, held a peaceful demonstration on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, Ohio, in support of the recent protests in Nigeria.

Denouncing police brutality, attack on, and killing of peaceful protesters in some parts of the country, the well attended peaceful protest started at 1 pm and ended at 3 pm.

Issues such as an end to corruption, provision of good governance were also agitated for at the rally.

Ayo Akinuli, a member of the organizing committee of the protest expressed his appreciation to the organising committee and the Nigerians in Columbus Ohio community at large for the successful outing and the huge turnout.

He reiterated on the significance of the protest. “We have to ensure we hand over a better Nigeria to the next generation,” Akinuli said.

Mr Abiodun Ogunjobi, also a member of the committee, condemned the attack on the peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate and implored the Nigerian government to listen to the plight of the people by implementing policies that will enable a better Nigeria.

Mr Deba Umadia, a respected member of the community, called on the government to properly investigate the shootings and violence that occurred during the protest and that the government must ensure that those responsible are put to book.

The Nigerian community also used the opportunity to get the United States government’s attention on the recent happenings in Nigeria.

