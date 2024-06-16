NIGERIAN Muslims on Saturday joined their counterpart across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-adha otherwise as the festival of sacrifice in Saudi Arabia.

This is coming amid the economic hardship currently biting hard in Nigeria with many people lamenting severe lack of purchasing ability hampering their celebrations.

It was gathered that almost two million pilgrims from across the world, with no fewer than 65,000 Nigerian pilgrims climbing Mount Arafat as the 2024 Hajj exercise reached its climax.

The day was characterised by high temperature as, according to a member of the National Medical Team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Dr Ibrahim, the temperature as of Saturday morning was 46 degree Celsius.

Despite warning pilgrims to remain in their respective tents to supplicate and conduct every other act of worship, pilgrims trooped into the Mount of Arafat and attended the Arafat sermon at the Namirat Mosque within the precinct of the sacred mount.

Some pilgrims who spoke with Sunday Tribune expressed excitement for being part of this year’s Hajj, saying that it was a lifetime experience for them.

A female pilgrim from Lagos State, among those who spoke, said it had been a lifetime ambition to perform Hajj, adding that she was grateful to Allah for eventually being in Saudi Arabia and witnessing Arafat Day.

“I am very much excited to be part of this year’s Hajj. It has always been my ambition to come for Hajj and I cannot but thank Allah for making it possible for me,” she said.

Your sacrifices will not be in vain, Tinubu tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, saying that the sacrifices of Nigerians will not be in vain.

A statement on Saturday by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said that the president congratulated the Muslim faithful and prayed that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience.

It noted that Eid-el-Kabir is an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

President Tinubu enjoined Nigerians to reflect on the essence of the occasion, which bears strong meaning and significance for the nation.

He emphasised that sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building, noting that it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.

President Tinubu called on citizens to spare a prayer for the nation for continuous peace and stability while working according to purpose in promoting unity, peace, and progress.

The president acknowledged the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past one year as his administration sets the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development.

Tinubu affirmed that “the sacrifices and great expectations of citizens will not come to naught as already propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors.”

The president reassured Nigerians that his administration is prioritising their physical, social, and economic security and will not relent on this noble endeavour.

Atiku wants governments to initiate hardship reduction measures

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has advised governments at all levels to be deliberate in initiating measures that will ease the hardship that confronts Nigerians on a basis.

He made the call in a message of felicitation to the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration on Saturday.

Preaching sacrifice, love and peace, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election congratulated fellow Muslim faithful, saying that the occasion is “a celebration of God’s love and mercy to mankind.”

The former vice president noted that the celebration of Eid, as stated in the scriptures, is not merely a fanfare but an admonition to the people to have forbearance and show compassion in every situation.

He added: “The message of Eid al-Adha is to remind ourselves about the commandment of God to show love to one another and uphold peaceful interpersonal relationships.

“The essential purpose of that message is that we must put our trust in God almighty at all times.

“Even in the face of current hard times that many Nigerians are passing through, we must never fail to put trust in God and, more importantly, extend compassion and safety to the vulnerable people around us.

“What this means is that as we go about celebrating today, we must ensure that we extend good tidings of support and charity to one another, especially those in difficulties.”

The former vice-president equally sizes the opportunity of the Eid celebration to call on governments at all levels to be deliberate in initiating measures that will ease the hardship that confronts Nigerians on a basis.

“As we know that the essence of the celebration today is about a restoration of God’s mercy, it is thus incumbent on government at all levels to take a cue from the divine instruction and make sure that the hardships of the people are minimised,” Atiku said.

Intensify prayers for Nigeria, Makinde urges Muslim faithful

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State called on Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria to intensify prayers for the country.

This was contained in a message to Muslims on the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, issued in Ibadan on Saturday by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Mr Moses Alao.

The governor, according to the statement, called on Muslims to use the opportunity of the Eid-el-Kabir to rededicate themselves to the service of God and for doing good to humanity.

He equally charged them to use the occasion to make more supplications to Allah for continued peace and prosperity in Oyo State and Nigeria as a country.

“As I have always said, our administration appreciates the support and prayers of the Muslim Ummah over the last five years.

“But, we desire more support and prayers, because the times we are in demands that we give more; more sacrifice, more prayers and more patriotism to our state and country.

“It is my prayer that Allah will accept our worship and reward our efforts,” Makinde stated.

Sanwo-Olu urges Muslims to continue on path of spirituality

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Muslims in Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Festival, urging Lagosians and Nigerians, particularly the Islamic faithful, to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful coexistence and imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in his Eid-el-Kabir message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, and further urged all Nigerians to keep their hopes alive and continue to work for the unity, peace and progress of the nation.

The governor, while calling on Nigerians and Lagosians to take some lessons from Prophet Ibrahim’s examplary life by eschewing tendencies that could disturb the peace, unity and stability in the country, assured that he, as a leader, was in tune with the current situation of the country but noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Federal Government level, was working towards a quick and complete recovery of the nation’s economy.

This was just as the governor assured that his administration was committed to the THEMES+ development agenda, which he said was focused on key sectors to make life easy and affordable to all residents of the State, adding: “We will continue to work hard, in order to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.”

“On behalf of my family and the Government of Lagos State, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Eid-al-Adha is a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

“The festival is a reminder to us that there will always be great rewards when we have faith and patience during trying periods, persistence in prayers, and tenacity in our beliefs.

“As we celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, I want to urge all Lagosians and Nigerians in general to be hopeful of a better future.

“Let us remain steadfast, united and continue to have faith in the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“President Tinubu is committed to the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ and he is doing everything within his power to ensure that Nigerians in all the nooks and crannies of the country enjoy the dividends of democracy in the days to come.

“We in Lagos State are also committed to the THEMES+ development agenda, which focuses on key sectors to make life easy and affordable to all residents of the State. We will continue to work hard, in order to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people,” he added.

Oyebanji urges Muslims to imbibe lessons of Eid-el-Kabir

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, also congratulated the Muslim on witnessing this year’s Eid-el -Kabir festival.

The Governor in a goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, urged Muslims to imbibe the lessons of love and sacrifice which the season symbolises as they celebrate.

He urged charged them on the need to reflect on the significance of the sacrifice epitomized by the festival as well as promote the virtues of Islam.

Governor Oyebanji urged the faithful to learn from Prophet Ibrahim who surrendered to the will of the Almighty Allah by sacrificing his son Ishmael based on Allah’s injunction.

He said Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience, which was a test of faith, turned what was thought to be a loss to a great gain noting that sacrifices, when done in good faith, produces positive results.

The Governor, who expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its current challenges, urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the country at this critical time in its history.

Embrace virtues of Prophet Ibrahim —Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his goodwill message called on Muslims in Nigeria to use the occasion of the celebration to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim and strive to emulate his unwavering faith, obedience and dedication to serving the greater good.

Governor Abiodun emphasised the importance of submitting to the Almighty God and prioritising spiritual well-being over worldly desires.

He highlighted the significance of selflessness, compassion, and the willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of faith and the betterment of humanity.

“This special season serves as an important reminder to all adherents for total submission to the Almighty God and the need to prioritize spiritual well-being over worldly desires.

“It is also a period of sober reflection on the importance of selflessness, compassion, and the willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of our faith and the betterment of humanity,” he said.

Obaseki harps on perseverance, good neighbourliness, sacrifice

Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has tasked Nigerians on perseverance, good neighbourliness and sacrifice in pursuit of a progressive society.

The governor in a statement to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, urged Muslim faithful to espouse these virtues which are the hallmark of this season.

He said, “I felicitate our Muslim brothers and sisters as we mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.”

Obaseki noted: “On the occasion of this celebration, I urge everyone to reflect on the peculiar state of our nation and espouse virtues that would promote peace, unity, good neighbourliness and sacrifice.

“We should all strive to have a deeper relationship with God as we reflect on the lessons of the season.”

Let’s reflect on the lessons of Hajj, festivities —Kwara gov

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State extended his felicitations to the Muslim community ahead of today’s Eid-el-Adha, asking God to bless the Ummah and keep them on the path of goodness.

The governor also congratulated the pilgrims to Mecca and Medina, whose Hajj rites climaxed with their gathering and prayers at Mount Arafah on Saturday.

He asked God to accept their spiritual journey, reward them with Al-jannah Firdaus, and grant them journey mercies back to their homes.

Meanwhile, the governor urged the Muslim community to reflect on the lessons of Hajj and the festivities around it, such as the virtues of patience, sacrifice, piety, faith in God, justice and fairness, support for one another, and persistent reliance on the Creator in all areas of our lives.

Gombe gov urges continued prayers, unity, sacrifice

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in his message urged people of the state to continue to pray for the unity of the country, just as he called for more sacrifice.

The governor also felicitated the Muslim faithful across the globe on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration.

The governor emphasised the importance of unity, sacrifice, and compassion amid current socioeconomic and security challenges.

He highlighted the essence of Eid el-Kabir as a time for sacrifice, sharing, and caring, urging the faithful to emulate the spirit of obedience, love, and resilience exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Muhammad.

He called for continuous prayers for the peace, prosperity, and development of Gombe State and Nigeria.

IPAC urges Muslims to renew faith in Nigeria

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) felicitated Muslims across the country and urged them to use the occasion to pray, renew their faith in Allah and in the nation.

A statement signed by the National Chairman of IPAC, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, urged the Muslims and all Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of obedience, sacrifice, love, tolerance, peace and patriotism.

“IPAC urges governments at all levels to formulate and implement people-oriented policies and projects that will assuage the suffering of the masses.

“The essence of government is to provide security and welfare to the people as stipulated in Section 14(2) b of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

Glo charges Muslims to live up to tenets of Islam

Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has rejoiced with millions of Muslims in Nigeria on the celebration of the Eid-El-Kabir festival.

The company, in a goodwill message on Saturday, called on the Muslim community in the country to use the occasion to pray for the unity, prosperity, and well-being of the nation.

“We felicitate the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival. We call on them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful coexistence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran,” the company said.

It congratulated Muslims who have taken part in this year’s Hajj for successfully completing the exercise in accordance with Islamic precepts, and urged them to emulate the commitment, dedication, and obedience exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim in offering his son as a sacrifice, a deed that is remembered on Eid-El-Kabir every year.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at calls for resuscitation of value system

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria also felicitated Muslims in the country as they join the rest of the faithful across the world to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

In a statement, the National Head of the association, Alhaji Azeez Alatoye, urged Nigerians to resuscitate the values of patience, tolerance and prayerfulness as part of the lessons derived from the Eid-ul-Adha commemorating the great sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim, his wife, Hajar and his son, Prophet Ismail.

He said the faithfulness, sacrifice and obedience of Ibrahim, the submission, forbearance and patience of Ismail and the sacrifice and fortitude of Hajar “all combine to form a profound manual of values, standards of virtues and model of personal and national development for humanity at all times.”

Alatoye said: “Prophet Ibrahim demonstrated the highest level of dignity, shamefulness and fulfilment of pledge. These qualities are fading out in our society on a daily basis.”

Let’s sacrifice more for Nigeria, House of Reps Speaker tells Nigerians

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated Muslims as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Abbas said the celebration is about total submission to higher authority, sacrifice and charity.

He therefore urged Nigerians to imbibe these virtues in their daily lives.

The Speaker said the celebration has a major significance in the life of Muslims, as it reminds the people of the supremacy of Allah and the importance of sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use this period for sober reflection and be their brother’s keeper at all times.

IG orders human, operational assets deployment

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of human and operational assets to ensure responsive policing ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the IG had directed Commissioners of Police nationwide and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to strategically configure the security architecture in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR).

Adejobi said the directive was to ensure confidence-building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship among others.

He said the operations would be conducted professionally, without harassment or extortion, but respect for the fundamental rights of citizens.

According to him, personnel deployed are to perform their duties with discipline, professionalism, decorum and alertness.

He said the I-G had extended his felicitation to all Muslim Umma as they celebrated Eid-el-Kabir and prayed for peace, joy and prosperity for all.

Adejobi pledged the commitment of the IG to ensure a safe and secured environment for the celebration.

He said the Force would harness all available assets, including collaborating with relevant groups, associations, sectors and synergizing with other security agencies to enhance service delivery and stabilize general security within the nation.

Unity, faith in God only way to overcome current travails, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging Nigerians to use the occasion to strengthen their dependence in God’s unfailing mercies and reinforce unity, love, brotherly care, mutual respect and sense of patriotism in all their dealings.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, “This is the only way our nation and citizens can survive the harrowing economic hardship and life-discounting realities prevalent in the country in the last nine years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations which have worsened due to the ill-conceived and ill-implemented policies of the APC Governments.”

The main opposition party noted that it is apparent that majority of Nigerians have completely lost confidence in the rudderless and insensitive APC government which it said has failed to articulate any clear-cut, development-oriented policy direction that is geared towards guaranteeing the security and economic wellbeing of the people, leading to despondency and uncertainty.

The statement added: “The public sense of absence of governance under the APC is evident with Nigerians now taking over the primary duties of government as they source and fund their own security and critical infrastructure of electricity, education, healthcare, roads, food production among others while resources allocated for such projects are being recklessly looted, squandered and frittered by corrupt APC leaders.

“The ill-implemented and abrupt removal of fuel subsidy, floating of the Naira, hike in electricity tariff and imposition of multiple taxes without corresponding tangible policy or programme directed to cushion the consequential high costs further confirm that the APC administration is disconnected with the realities of life in Nigeria.

“It is particularly depressing that millions of Nigerians are observing a ceremony as significant as Eid-el-Kabir in frustration as many cannot afford to celebrate with their loved ones because of extreme hardship occasioned by the insensitive policies of the APC government. “

Wike urges prayers for Nigeria, Tinubu

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has called on the Muslim faithful to pray for peace, stability and prosperity of the country.

The minister, in his Eid-el-Kabir message to the residents of the nation’s capital, also urged prayers for President Bola Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to lead Nigeria towards a brighter future.

“Your prayers and support are crucial in achieving these goals and ensuring that our leaders are guided by wisdom and integrity,” Wike stated.

Extending his warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, Wike emphasized the significance of the festival, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and obedience to Allah. He encouraged reflection on the virtues of sacrifice, selflessness, and devotion.

Eid-el-Kabir signifies sacrifice, joy, says Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message on Saturday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Eseme Eyiboh, said Eid-el-Kabir signified sacrifice and joy.

He advised Nigerians to make the necessary sacrifices for a better tomorrow, adding that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was not oblivious of the challenges faced by Nigerians.

Eyiboh quoted Akpabio as saying that the tough reforms by the government were necessary to secure Nigeria for today and tomorrow.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, the Senate and the entire 10th National Assembly, I congratulate our Muslim faithful on the occasion of the important feast of Eid-el-Kabir.

“May Allah grant you a joyous and peaceful celebration,” he said.

Akpabio said that the government was not unaware of the difficulties experienced by Nigerians as a result of its reforms.

He added: ”But these reforms are never to punish Nigerians but are meant to correct the mistakes of the past and make the country better and greater for the benefit of all.”

Additional reports from Leon Usigbe, Biola Azeez and Lawrence Bajah

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Your sacrifices will not be in vain, Tinubu tells Nigerians