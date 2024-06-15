President Bola Tinubu has celebrated with the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, saying that the sacrifices of Nigerians will not be in vain.

A statement issued on Saturday by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said that the president congratulated the Muslim faithful and prayed that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience.

It noted that Eid-el-Kabir is an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

President Tinubu enjoined Nigerians to reflect on the essence of the occasion, which bears strong meaning and significance for the nation.

He emphasised that sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building, noting that it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.

President Tinubu called on citizens to spare a prayer for the nation for continuous peace and stability while working according to purpose in promoting unity, peace, and progress.

The president acknowledged the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past one year as his administration sets the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development.

Tinubu affirmed that “the sacrifices and great expectations of citizens will not come to nought as already propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors.”

The president reassured Nigerians that his administration is prioritising their physical, social, and economic security and will not relent on this noble endeavour.

He wished Nigerians happy Sallah celebrations.

