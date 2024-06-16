Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu, a journalist and politician, is the spokesperson of the 10th Senate. He shared the story of his life with TUNDE ADELEKE.

HOW has it been, speaking for the Senate in the last one year?

Speaking for the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been very challenging and at the same time, very eventful, not only because of my background as a journalist and as someone who has been in public communication running campaigns of the gubernatorial project of my boss, former Èkiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who I became his chief of staff, but also because the parliament is a very peculiar environment which is very different from the executive. You have to know a lot; you have to be aware of a lot and you have to understand the politics of the country itself and the politics of the parliament. When you don’t know all these and you don’t have that content, it may be very difficult for you to face the media or to face the public in answering questions, especially in our clime where the legislature is being viewed in another form because there are so many misconceptions, so many things the public does not understand about how the parliament of Nigeria, that is the Senate and House of Representatives, run so. Many don’t even know what the arms stand for.

How do you mean?

I have always been saying that without the parliament, there cannot be democracy. But so many of our folks don’t know the importance and why we need a parliament that is very active, that is very sharp, and very inclusive. But for me as a spokesperson, to educate and to elucidate on all these facets of the parliament to the public, and for me to convince them about what the parliament stands for and what the parliament is doing, and for me to pick every step of the Senate and explain it to the general public, and for the general public to be convinced, definitely you know it’s going to be herculean, especially in a developing democracy like that of Nigeria.

You know in a developing democracy, there would be suspicions which might be mutual at times, and might be misconceived. Some people might even be outright mischievous in rating and evaluating the Senate or the National Assembly.

Is it that challenging?

For me to stand in the gap for the National Assembly, to be someone who is to be the messenger, carrying the messages to the general public, who will hear in, hear out, say it in and say it out, definitely one would know that it’s going to be very challenging. And you have to be abreast of what is going on in Nigeria, not only in the parliament or the hallowed chambers amongst our members, but also in the House of Representatives, the oversight functions that they do.

You have to know the nitty-gritty of what a legislator is billed to do constitutionally, legislatively and at the same time politically. So, I will say it’s very challenging and very interesting.

Can you take us through your background?

I am Yemi Adaramodu, and I will remain so. I was a journalist with the Nigerian Tribune. I was there for a very long time, because that is where I had my career, and I rose to the position of corporate Affairs Manager. I was a cartoonist, Assistant Editor, then Deputy Editor before I rose to the position of Corporate Affairs Manager. It was a very refreshing career for me, especially as Deputy Editor. And in and out, I have been in politics because shortly after I got employed in the Nigerian Tribune as a young man, I became chairman of my local government then. I was barely 30 years but I became chairman of my local government and after that, I went back to Nigerian Tribune, and it has been upward movement for me ever since. And it was fun that I had to join Dr Kayode Fayemi’s government in 2010 and became his chief of staff. And immediately after, I became a House of Representatives member. Then in-between, I was appointed a director of Federal Housing Authority for barely one and a half to two years before I was elected House of Representatives member, representing the people of Èkiti South Constituency I, comprising Èkiti South-West, Ikere and Ise/Orun local governments. From there, I have moved now to become a senator of the Federal Republic. When I was in the House of Representatives, I was made the chairman, House Committee on Youth Development and it is the same position that I still retain now as a senator alongside being the spokesperson of the 10th Senate.

What about your family background?

For me, it has been from grass to grace because I can say it that I didn’t have the privilege that other children had when I was growing up because I am from a very humble background. My parents never went to school, but by the grace of God, they saw me through education, until I got to the university. I did not even envisage that I would be where I am today or that during my life time, I will be chairman of a local government. But like I said, it is providence and the grace of God. I am always very grateful to God for this, and even to my people in Ilawe-Ekiti who have always been supporting me wherever I wish to go, and by and large now, the people of Èkiti South Senatorial District. I know I will tell the story one day for people to know how I started and how I grew. But summarily, let me just keep it in my bag, pending the time I will be coming out with the full account of my story.

So, how was growing up?

As I said earlier, I didn’t have the privilege or the opportunity. I was very humble, and I grew up with my grandfather, who taught me so many things about life. And then, it was fun, but I was not looking forward to what I was likely to become. So, it just came like a surprise; it came just like a thunderbolt. It was when I wanted to be chairman of a local government as a young man that the thought just clicked. From my university days, I was involved in campus politics; I was in the aluta thing when I was at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. So, politics came to terms with me. At home, I blended with politicians, but I never for once had it in my mind that one day, I would contest for any position. By the time the issue of chairmanship came then, the younger ones and my age mates just stood up one day and said yes, he can try it now, let’s try it. But then, I didn’t have the money; I didn’t even have a bicycle. I wore ‘agbada’ for the very first time when I became a local government chairman. So, it was just like a picnic. I don’t know! Politically, within the twinkle of an eye, it just came and I became chairman of Èkiti South-West Local Government, the youngest so far.

What would you regard as your major life challenges?

To be frank and sincere, I always look at any challenge as one of the ingredients that will make me strong as a man, make me pass through the furnace of fire and it can be adorable. So, I cannot say this is a difficulty that has challenged me to the point of giving up. I have the ‘can-do spirit’. Let me say whenever you see me put my hand on something, I will see it to the end and I have been getting results for whatever I put my hands into. So, I won’t say particularly I have a time when I thought it could not be possible to get things done. So, I always look at the trajectory of my life as a possibility. The only time I had something that made me want to cry was when I had my first daughter. I didn’t have money on me, and they needed to do caesarian section. They told me to come and deposit N3,000, but I didn’t have it. So, I began to cry. The medical doctor, who was an employee of that hospital, had to take from his salary to pay so that the operation could be done. But I later paid it back. About two months after the birth of my girl, things became very good for me. Since then, I have never looked back. That was the only time I can say was very hard for me.

Not even in politics?

Even in politics, I have never been disappointed, even though there are times you would think someone has to be somewhere, but it doesn’t work out the way you wanted. Whenever there’s a problem, I see a human being as someone who’s not infallible. That’s the kind of person that I am. I don’t normally get disappointed; I don’t regret anything because when I take an action, I know the consequences of it and would be ready to bear them. So, for me, I don’t take excuses; I don’t say ‘had I known’ because before I take an action, I think deeply, and even when my thought is not enough for it. But whatever result I get, I bear it, and bear the consequences. That’s why I don’t regret anything and I don’t feel that I have been disappointed because any relationship I have with people or any undertaking, I take it from zero point; I take it from the negative to the positive.

That is remarkable…

Whenever I want to start a venture, I look at it and consider the possibility of it not sailing through. I start it like that and have it in my mind that for this one, these are likely to be the problems. I come to terms with the problems first before moving to the positive. So, it has always prepared my mind not to be disappointed if it doesn’t get through. On the strength of that, I don’t have the time brooding over any action.

What was your most memorable event?

My most memorable event was when Dr Kayode Fayemi was declared Èkiti State governor on October 16, 2010. That’s my most memorable day so far.

How did you meet your wife?

I have said I don’t want my biography to start now. Please, bear with me.

What genre of music is your choice?

Reggae music of course; reggae music by Lucky Dube.

What’s your favourite dish?

I don’t think I have any. I take anything that is served before me. I don’t have any dislike. So, it’s any food that is prepared by my wife that I take. I’m not a food person, so I won’t say I have a favourite dish.

How do you unwind?

I unwind by playing this traditional game ‘Ayo olopon’. I play with friends and my brothers. That’s how I unwind. I don’t normally go to parties, I don’t go to joints, I hardly go out for socials. Except it is very compulsory for me to attend any party, I rarely go to parties. I don’t keep late nights. I am an indoor person. I usually go to the office, for oversight functions as a legislator, any media house or just be at home. But I’ll be playing ayo.

