Nigerian youths not properly educated — Prof. Imumolen

Accord (A) Presidential candidate, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, says Nigerian youths are not properly educated thereby posing a serious challenge to the economic development of the country.

He made the assertion while fielding questions from journalists during the unveiling of his election master plan to Nigerians in a New Year’s Day broadcast monitored by Tribune Online on Sunday.

When asked how he intends to tackle the harsh economic situation in the country if elected president, he answered; “Economic hardship (in Nigeria) is at its apex and the cause is multifaceted. There are so many reasons a country will plunge into poverty.

“Today, Nigeria is maybe the leading poverty capital of the world and the major reason is opportunities. Nigerian youths do not have opportunities for jobs. Nigerian youths are not properly educated. We need to reform our educational system.”

The 39-year-old also noted Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP), Bola Tinubu (APC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP) have all served in elective positions in their 40s, adding that he is the only youth among the four leading presidential candidates in the race.

“They (the aforementioned) were all governors in their forties. There is something magical about 40. That’s why countries like Canada, UK, and France ensure that over 40% of persons in the political space are between the age of 40 – 50.”

He, however, called on Nigerian youths to support him for being a fresh idea in the system.

“Nigerians must begin to understand that we need presidents who are at the peak of their career and not one who is declining.

“Nigerians should not vote for those set of people who cause the problem we now find ourselves,” he stated.





He added; “Today, I have been role model to a lot of Nigerian youths not by bragging with what have done in government but what have done privately. I want to become that motivation to the 70% of Nigerian youths.”

The researcher said he represents the new alternative that promises hope for Nigerians at large.

Professor Imumolen, an engineer and an entrepreneur made history when he became the youngest amongst the 18 aspirants vying for the office of Nigeria’s president come the 2023 general elections.