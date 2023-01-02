2022: Not yet a fair deal for the Nigerian consumer

Undoubtedly, the activities of different consumer rights advocacy groups and those of some regulatory agencies in Nigeria, many believe, went a long way in raising the level of consumerism in the country, in year 2022.

Not a few however believe that those activities of the watchdogs, and their efforts at easing the pains of the Nigerian consumers still look like a proverbial drop in the ocean.

Interestingly, at no time in the history of marketing in Nigeria has consumerism been given the kind of attention it seems to be presently getting. Advocacy groups, individuals, and even governments at the national and sub-national levels are gradually becoming interested, and getting hugely involved.

For instance, the decision of the federal government to give its consumer rights protection agency, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the much-needed power to carry out the mandate of safeguarding and advancing the interest and well-being of the Nigerian consumers, quite demonstrates such level of interest.

Besides the change in nomenclature from Consumer Protection Council (CPC), to Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the introduction of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) also remains an evidence of such government’s interest.

Besides ensuring consumer rights are not violated in the country, the CCPT was created to listen to appeals and review any decision of the commission and other matters; a development, many believe, had helped the cause of justice in the past few years.

Interestingly, the FCCPC had, in the past few years, not really disappointed, with many consumers looking up to it to right some wrongs brand owners had perpetrated against them. Its onslaughts against perpetrators of consumers infractions are evidences that the agency is not only ready to bark but also bite at the same time.

Some of its counterparts, at the sub-national levels, are not left out, either. Since its advent, few years ago, the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), too has been up and running. For instance, the agency recovered a total of N172, 615,484.59 (One Hundred and Seventy Two Million, Six hundred and Fifteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Eighty Four Naira, Fifty Nine kobo) for consumers, whose rights were violated between 2019 till date, in the state.

The funds, it stated, served as a compensation and outright refund of payment for returned substandard goods, products and services for various categories of consumers.

In addition to this, the agency, during that period, also instituted a total number of 25 cases against erring stores, companies and individuals who failed to comply with consumer protection rights laws.





These are, without doubt, achievements that should earn any individual, group of individuals or even agencies some bragging rights. But, many Nigerians believe it would be too hasty for such bragging rights to be exhibited; since consumers in this part of the globe are still far from being fairly treated.

For instance, Tunde Olufowora, the Chief Executive Officer, Brand I Communications Limited believes, consumerism is still far from being entrenched in Nigeria.

“I remember the day my luggage was looted on my way back to Nigeria, with valuables stolen. The only thing i got from the airline was a promise, nothing came out of it. In Nigeria, flights are cancelled, indiscriminately, without anybody being punished for it. In developed markets, the business owner or custodian of such brand pay heavily for that. That is why there is order there. That is why the customer is truly king there,” he stated.

Olufowora believes consumers in Nigeria are only dressed in royal garbs, but in reality are still being maltreated.

“There are activities, here and there, quite alright, focusing on consumer rights protection. But the fact remains that despite all these activities, the Nigerian consumers are still far from having their rights protected,” the former FCMB Corporate Affairs Manager had argued.

He explained that the decision to launch ConsumerHalla 2.0, a brand surveillance platform, was to provide the much-needed voice for the over 200 million Nigerian consumers.