2023 election: ‘Trust Atiku for better Nigeria’, lawmaker urges Nigerians

“At least with the near certainty of the emergence of the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next President of our dear country, there is a monumental hope that something good can come out of Nigeria”

The Member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr Farah Dagogo, has urged Nigerians not to lose faith in their country, encouraging them to use the forthcoming general elections to vote in purposeful leaders.

The federal lawmaker made this known in his New Year message in Port Harcourt made available to Nigerian Tribune on Sunday.

While acknowledging the myriad of challenges plaguing the country, Hon Doctor Farah Dagogo said the importance of the Presidential election cannot be overemphasised stating that the situation of Nigeria could however be remedied only if concerted efforts were put to vote and ensure the electoral victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, whom he described as a purpose-driven and credible candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dagogo one of big wigs supporters of Atiku in Rivers State, thanked the people of his constituency, friends and supporters in the state as well as other Niger Delta states, for their unending support assuring that he was still committed and determined to continue providing them with qualitative and most robust representation even as he approaches the last lap of his tenure.

He said; “While I wish all of us a happy and beginning of a prosperous New Year, it is incumbent that we all appreciate God for seeing us through 2022 as well as guiding our path in the years before.

“Also, it is undeniable that we are facing a most trying period as a nation, it still does not however mean that we should give up hope.

“With prayers and concerted efforts, we shall overcome. We should not give up hope on our country. At least with the near certainty of the emergence of the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next President of our dear country, there is a monumental hope that something good can come out of Nigeria.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a man with proven acumen, expertise and experience to provide good leadership that will usher in sustainable peace and development for our dear country as well as deliver astute people-oriented programmes and policies that will have direct positive bearings on the lives of the people.

“To my constituents, friends, associates, supporters and others, my pledge to repay your faith and overwhelming support to me still remain the same; to end the last lap of my tenure with uncommon commitment and determination tailored towards qualitative, robust and an all-encompassing representation that you have known and associated me with.

“Finally, I have infinite faith that Nigeria will be great again. I encourage us all to continue keeping the flag flying, we should not be discouraged by the circumstances we find ourselves now.





“The seeming challenges are only preparing us for a greater good that is just lurking around the corner. In the end, we will have cause to rejoice,” the lawmaker urged.