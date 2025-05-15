Nigerian workers deserve better

ON May 1, Nigeria joined the world to mark the 2025 Workers’ Day. The prevailing sentiment among labour unions and the workforce during the event was one of frustration and despair. State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) decried the worsening plight of Nigerian workers, demanding an urgent review of the N70,000 minimum wage. Their outcry underscores the harsh economic realities that have left workers struggling to survive, despite government assurances of a “living wage.”

Since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, the removal of fuel subsidies and the devaluation of the naira have triggered an unprecedented surge in the cost of living. Inflation has eroded purchasing power, rendering the current minimum wage grossly inadequate. Workers across the country are bearing the brunt of skyrocketing prices, increased taxes, and rising tariffs, with no commensurate adjustment in their earnings. The situation is particularly dire in states where even the N70,000 wage fails to meet basic needs. Bayelsa State TUC Chairman, Comrade Julius Laye, captured the mood aptly, stating that workers are worse off now than ever before. He said: “The economic policies and removal of subsidies have led to hyperinflation. The minimum wage is not enough to cover medical care, while leaders fly abroad for treatment.” In Ebonyi, labour leaders echoed similar frustrations, noting that the current wage structure is unsustainable. NLC Chairman, Professor Oguguo Egwu, highlighted the theme of this year’s Workers’ Day, “Reclaiming a Civic Space Amid Economic Hardship”, as a poignant reminder of the struggles workers face daily. While the day was meant to honour labour heroes, the prevailing hardship cast a shadow over any celebration.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians of collaboration between the legislative and executive arms to address workers’ grievances, but such promises will remain meaningless without tangible action. Workers across the country are exhausted by endless political platitudes while their living conditions deteriorate daily. The government must transition from mere assurances to implementing concrete, measurable policies that alleviate the suffering of millions of struggling Nigerians. An immediate review of the national minimum wage is not just necessary—it is long overdue. The current N70,000 benchmark, where implemented at all, has been rendered worthless by hyperinflation, rising food prices, and soaring transportation costs. If the government is sincere about its commitment to workers, it must initiate an urgent and realistic wage adjustment that reflects today’s economic realities. Anything less is an insult to the dignity of labour.

However, even more alarming is the widespread non-compliance with the existing minimum wage, particularly in the private sector. Countless employees are forced to accept slave wages, with no consequences for exploitative employers. This systemic abuse persists because enforcement of labour laws remains weak and compromised. The government must strengthen labour inspections, impose stiffer penalties on violators, and empower workers to demand their rights without fear of victimization. The Tinubu administration continues to defend its economic reforms, claiming they will yield long-term benefits. But what good are these policies if the average worker cannot afford food, healthcare, or decent housing? If macroeconomic indicators do not translate into improved living standards, then such “progress” is nothing but an illusion. The government cannot celebrate GDP growth while workers are trapped in poverty.

Nigerian workers are the engine of the country’s economy, yet they are repeatedly neglected in policy decisions. Following this year’s Workers’ Day, the government must move beyond symbolic gestures and deliver real change. A living wage, one that ensures a decent standard of living, should be non-negotiable. Social protection programmes, affordable healthcare, and mass transit subsidies must also be prioritised to cushion the impact of economic reforms.

The time for empty promises is over. Nigerian workers have endured enough hardship while those in power enjoy the privileges of office. If this administration truly values labour, it must act now, not with more speeches, but with decisive policies that restore hope to millions. The survival of Nigerian workers can no longer be treated as an afterthought. They deserve better, and they deserve it today.

