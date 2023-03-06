By: Taoheed Adegbite

A Nigerian woman, Dr Iyabo Masha, has been appointed as the Director of the Intergovernmental Group of 24 on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G24).

Dr Masha’s appointment was contained in a statement issued by the organisation in Washington DC on Friday and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Tribune Online gathered that G-24 is an international transaction organisation established in 1971 as a representative and to coordinate the position of developing countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean on monetary and development issues, particularly issues on the agendas of the International Monetary and Financial Committee and the Development Committee.

Following her appointment on the 24th February, the statement explained that Masha would be succeeding the outgoing director, Ms Marilou Uy, and as the first African to occupy the position.

Continuing, the group said its new director was bringing to the position a wide range of policy, operational, and research experience at global and national levels, adding that she “was a member of Nigeria’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council from 2019-2022 which directly advises the President on economic policy.”

Masha, in her advisory role, “provided leadership to the council’s work on global economic spillovers, macroeconomic and sustainable development policies,” the G-24 secretariat stated.

“Prior to that, she worked on a range of countries at the International Monetary Fund, Washington DC, negotiating IMF lending programmes and developing non-programme policies for emerging market and low-income economies in Africa and Asia.

“She also served as IMF Resident Representative for Sierra Leone.

“Masha joined IMF from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in 2003, where she led the Research Department’s annual monetary programme,” the group said in the statement.

According to the G-24, Masha has authored and contributed to several publications, and she speaks regularly to diverse audiences on topical issues,” the statement added.

(NAN)





