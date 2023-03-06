By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian Fuji legend, Wasiu Olasunkanmi Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate has joined the Gongo Aso singer, 9ice, in a new song to celebrate the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

K1 who shared a video session of the song with 9ice titled, ‘Balabluee to the seat of power’, on his Instagram page, said “Let the message flow, New Era is here.”

The song titled, ‘Balabluee to the seat of power’, came after Bola Tinubu’s victory in the just concluded 2023 presidential election.

9ice, who is known for his powerful use of the Yoruba language in his music and his proverbial lyrics followed same pattern in the new music as he cast shades while singing about Tinubu and how he was able to make his opponents succumb.