The All Progressives Congress (APC) has given assurance that the election of Chief Bola Tinubu and Hashim Shettima as President and Vice-President elects would heal the Country’s agelong socio-economic and political wounds.

party chieftain and national chairman, SosMandate group for Tinubu/Shettima, Chief Ibraheem Saka Ominiwe, made this known in a statement and said the voters have made the right choice.

Ominiwe, while appreciating people for their support one way or the other in winning the Presidential election conducted on 25th of February 2023, noted that this was a new dawn.

According to him, the new dawn or era shall be prosperous and all fulfilling of better things for all Nigerians.

He assured Nigerians that the president-elect and dedicated and loyal Vice President Shettima kashim shall triumph and bring succour to Nigerians.

“We say thank you so much for your wonderful support all this while and for being part of the success story, we say congratulations to all of us

“On behalf of our Principal and now President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we wish to use this medium to thank all Nigerians who had supported the president-elect”.

“This new dawn or era shall be prosperous and all fulfilling of better things for all of us, The victory is for all well-meaning Nigerians irrespective of tribes, religion, ethnicity,it, and what have you.

“This incoming administration is for everybody, we all owned it because the acceptability cut across all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, therefore it is our government and we must all ensure its success in all ramifications and by GOD s grace.”

“Asiwaju Tinubu and his dedicated and loyal Vice President, Shettima kashim, shall triumph and bring succour to Nigerians

Ominiwe implored Nigerians to contribute their quotas to the success of the administration.

While appreciating the youth, he said, “Our Principal and his deputy shall focus you in their development plans as you are the engine room of our economy.

“You will surely be given due attention and proper orientation and purposeful employment /empowerment”, Ominiwe added.

He also appreciated the untiring efforts of the Northern and Southern Progressive Governors, saying, “We thank you all for standing by our President-elect, Gov El Rufai, thank you so much, you are the true progeny of Nigeria founding fathers I implore all of us to be magnanimous in our victory”,

Ominiwe recognized Governors Nyemson Wike and Seyi Makinde for their progressive contributions and the support groups for their selfless services and contributions, adding, “Our efforts shall not be in vain

“We pray to Almighty Allah to give the duo President-elect and his deputy good health, wisdom long life to paddle the ship of our country successfully Thank you all for being part of the success story.”