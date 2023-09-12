Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Gwale local government council, Alhaji Khalid Ishaq Diso, for a period of three months.

However, the House adopted the report of its committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs at a plenary session on Tuesday after allegations of illegally selling government lands and taking decisions without consultations.

According to the assembly, the council councilors six out of ten members petitioned the House over the activities of the chairman that they were not comfortable with.

The State Assembly Speaker, Jubril Ismail Falgore said that the council Chairman was also accused of making unilateral decisions without carrying the councilors along.

Hon.Falgore therefore disclosed that the House set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations and report back in two months and directed the vice-chairman to take over for the three months until the investigation is completed.

