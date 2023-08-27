The Nigerian Navy has said the ongoing Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 35 Recruitment Exercise is entirely free.

This comes on the heels of claims by some unscrupulous persons who have been deceiving innocent applicants and defrauding them of huge sums of money with promises of recruiting them successfully into the Service

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents on Abuja by the Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan.

He explained that the recruitment into the Nigerian Navy from online registration to the end of the recruitment process was entirely free.

According to him, ”the attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to the sharp activities of some unscrupulous persons during the ongoing Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 35 Recruitment Exercise taking place in Lagos, Rivers and Kaduna.

“These unscrupulous persons have been deceiving innocent applicants and defrauding them of huge sums of money with promises of recruiting them successfully into the agency.

“Pertinently, it is to be noted that recruitment into the agency from online registration to the end of the recruitment process is entirely free.

“The Nigerian Navy has not contracted or authorised any agent or individual to collect money or any incentive from applicants in order to help them in the Recruitment process or placement as successful candidate(s) for training.

“Accordingly, applicants and their guardians are advised to report the activities of these unscrupulous individuals to the nearest Naval Unit or Nigeria Police Station. This information is for NNBTS Batch 35 applicants and general public to note.”

