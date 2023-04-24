Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, has said that many women, even at the age of 28, are not ready to be wives.

The film director and producer made this disclosure, On his Instagram page, on Monday, 24th April 2023. He noted that many women these days “prepare more for the wedding day than for the marriage life.”

Many people aren’t getting ready for marriage sufficiently. Many people have limited understandings of marriage. There are no in-depth research on what marriage entails. Hence, “Many ladies are not qualified to be wives even at 28”

He added, “Some ladies are too hasty and not ready to sit down and learn the principles of marital life.

He continued, many of the women who are eager to get married, do not know how to cook but are accustomed to eating fast meals at restaurants, ice cream, and boiling eggs for noodles.

“They can’t cook properly. They are used to fast food at the eateries and ice cream, (noodles) and spaghetti plus boiled eggs and Titus, and they spend six months studying the wedding gowns and the accessories for the bridal trails. And they want to marry.”

He noted that if love is blind at courtship, the marriage will open blind eyes.

“Now, our young sisters are being taught how to walk out of marriage. Many of them are rushing in and being taught how to rush out of it when things are not working out as expected.”

He, however, noted he is not in support of humiliating women, saying, “I am against abuse to women. I am against the abuse of wives. A man that beat or torture his wife is an animal, unfit to live among humans.”