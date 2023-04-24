A total of 2,300 Corps members have been deployed to Bauchi State for the 2023 Batch A Stream 2 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation exercise as a beginning of the mandatory one year service to their fatherland.

The disclosure was made by the state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, while speaking to Journalists in Bauchi on Monday preceding the official opening of the Camp.

According to her, the orientation for the Corps members begins on Wednesday, April 26 and ends on May 16 at the State Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Rifkatu Yakubu explained that the prospective Corps members would be allowed into the camp only after being certified COVID-19 free by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She further explained that those that test positive to COVID-19 would be isolated at the NCDC centre outside the Orientation camp for treatment.

The NYSC Coordinator said that, “Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective corps member and they are advised to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.”

She stressed that, “Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC by-laws.”

She then advised the Corps members to be punctual, diligent and to comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code, adding that negligence of the NYSC dressing code would not be tolerated.

