Nigerian USA-based legal luminary Chris Okobah has urged Nigerians to tighten the knots of the nation’s electoral system to prevent the judiciary from deciding the fate of election results.

According to him, this call has become necessary because the Court has become a place where the political class always runs to after manipulating the electoral system to have their way.

Okobah, who recently arrived in Nigeria from the USA, told reporters in Asaba over the weekend that the Court is becoming a breeding ground for electoral fraud, causing more harm than good to the country’s democracy.

Consequently, it is no longer the last hope of the common man.

He expressed concern about the uncertainty and confusion following recent Court judgements, indicating that the Court has become “the last hope of corrupt politicians because they get what they want, after all.”

“It is nonsensical to say that the court is the last hope of the common man. The Court is now the last hope for corrupt politicians because they use it to get what they want.

So, why should we leave our electoral system to the Court to decide? It only happens because of the manipulations in the system.”

One of the Court judgements that is creating additional strife in the country, “making Abuja now a state,” is an embarrassing and comical situation, more or less telling Nigerians that we are being deceived.

“How can you tell us Nigeria has 37 states when it was never stated that Nigeria comprises 36 states and a Federal Capital Territory?

Abuja has a different status, but not a state status. It baffled me to see some lawyers still defending what is clearly wrong.

Regarding the palliative offered by the presidency to cushion the effects of subsidy removal, he said it is akin to ‘Greek gifts,’ or rather like drinking Panadol for cancer, which certainly will not stand the test of time.





He urged President Bola Tinubu to put facilities in place to create jobs and explore other means to engage people in meaningful livelihoods.

On the insecurity situation in the country, Okobah stated that Nigeria is now a hotbed where criminals strive to carry out their crimes unchallenged, adding that “insecurity has snowballed into an unpalatable and undesirable situation, whereby lives and property are no longer safe, particularly for the average person who has no means of defending himself.”

