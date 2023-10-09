Big Brother Naija All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, expressed her gratitude to God for her October 1st victory.

In a statement, she mentioned that she plans to pay a tithe to God once she receives her grand prize of N120 million.

When asked by a fan what she would do once she received the money, Ilebaye stated that she wouldn’t buy anything.

Instead, she would give her tithe to God as a token of thanks for the grace she received.

“Once the 120 million naira gets to my account, I won’t buy anything; I will give my tithe to God to thank him for the grace he gave me,” she affirmed.

