Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed concern about delays in Nigeria’s justice system and urged stakeholders to work diligently to reverse this trend.

Speaking at a special Thanksgiving service to mark the beginning of the 2023–2024 legal year held at Emmanuel the Saviour Catholic Church in Asaba, Oborevwori stated that his administration would continue to invest in the judiciary to enable it to meet its obligations of dispensing justice swiftly.

He commended the judiciary for commencing the new legal year 2023/2024 with a Thanksgiving service, adding, “I say this because God Almighty proclaims that righteousness and justice are the foundation of His throne.”

The Governor emphasised that the Bar and the Bench were co-workers with God to ensure that truth and justice prevailed in society, saying, “It is a weighty responsibility, one that you all should take very seriously for a just, secure, and safe society.”

He explained, “There is still public apprehension over delays in our justice system. All those involved—the bar, bench, and security agencies—must ensure that the wheel of justice does not continue to grind slowly, as is presently the case in many of our courts. Let us bear in mind that justice delayed is justice denied.

“As a government, our role is to provide the enabling environment for the judiciary to function without let or hindrance.

“Towards this end, we have continued to make the necessary investments in the judiciary to enable it to meet the needs of the legal profession and ensure that the public continues to be served by competent courts of law.

“Some two months ago, we sponsored 15 High Court Judges overseas for a capacity-building workshop as part of our efforts to strengthen human capital in the judiciary.”

While wishing the judiciary a productive, rewarding, and fulfilling Legal Year 2023/2024, Governor Oborevwori assured the judiciary of continued partnership for the advancement of the knowledge base of judicial officers.

“We shall continue to partner with the judiciary to update and upgrade the knowledge and skills of judicial officers and their support staff for a robust, professional, and merit-driven judiciary.”

He mentioned that work was at an advanced stage at the State High Court Complex, assuring that it would be finished and furnished within the shortest possible time to provide a very conducive working environment for the judiciary.





In his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Most Rev’d Michael Elue, emphasised that the judiciary contributes immensely to the rule of law in any state or country.

He said those exercising the powers of government must ensure they comply with the rule of law in all their conduct to set a good example for the citizenry.

He stressed that judges must continue to uphold justice to justify the confidence reposed in them and appealed to Nigerians to provide the judiciary with an atmosphere that favours their independence and incorruptibility.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor and other top government functionaries accompanied the Governor to the Thanksgiving service.

