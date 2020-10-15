Nigerian College of Aviation Technology resumes post COVID-19 training

THE Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria said it has obtained the approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to resume training activities post COVID-19 lockdown.

The College which has since commenced phased resumption of training activities on Monday, October 12, 2020, stated that it’s activities will enhance safety and training measures in line with it’s COVID-19 prevention/control procedures manual.

To ensure maximum safety and comfort of trainees at the college, some precautions and measures were adopted to prevent the spread and transmission of COVID-19 virus.

Such precaution and measures include: development of COVID-19 prevention/control procedures manual (NCOVID-19PM) in line with the recommendations of the NCAA, NBTE, Federal Ministry of Health, and World Health Organization (WHO) and regular, well-supervised, and documented cleaning and disinfection of aircraft, simulators, trainers, training equipment, classrooms, briefing rooms, aircraft hangars, hostels, cafeteria and other training facilities in strict compliance with the NCOVID-19PM and NCDC recommendations.

Other measures according to the school include: health screenings of all students on arrival at the college’s Aeromedical Center, provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all trainees and staff as well as enforcing the mandatory use of face masks during trainings and in public spaces with provision of hand washing and hand sanitizing points at multiple locations within the College premises.

