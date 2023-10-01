As Nigeria celebrates its 63rd Independence Day, the Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to nation-building, asserting that each has a role to play in shaping Nigeria’s destiny.

The NAHCON boss stated this in his goodwill message on the occasion of Nigeria’s Independence Day, which he described as a reminder of the country’s forefathers’ sacrifices for freedom.

According to Hassan, “On this Independence Day, let us renew our commitment to nation-building. Each one of us has a role to play in shaping Nigeria’s destiny.

“Whether through active citizenship, community engagement, or promoting positive change, our actions can make a significant impact.

“Together, we can build a Nigeria that thrives on unity, justice, and prosperity.”

He stated that the Independence Day symbolised Nigerians’ collective will and determination to shape their own destiny.

“Independence Day symbolizes the triumph of our collective will and unwavering determination to shape our own destiny.

“It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our forefathers and the countless heroes who fought tirelessly for our freedom.

“On this day, we honor their memories and pay tribute to their selfless contributions,” he stated.

The NAHCON CEO then urged Nigerians to not only remember that the country’s strength is in its diversity but also embrace their differences and celebrate shared values.

“Let us remember that the strength of our nation lies in its diversity. We are a tapestry of different ethnicities, religions, and languages, and it is this diversity that makes us unique.

“Let us embrace our differences, celebrate our shared values, and work towards a future of inclusivity and harmony.”

Hassan, however, reminded the Nigerian Muslim community, particularly those planning to perform the 2024 Hajj, to timely pay their required deposit as preparations for the spiritual exercise has commenced in earnest.

According to the Hajj body’s boss, “preparations for 2024 Hajj has commenced in earnest with the guidance of a calendar of events, released by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in which they have indicated the deadlines for the conclusion of all negotiations for services that will be rendered to pilgrims in the Kingdom.

“We enjoin all intending pilgrims to pay the required deposit timely.”

While wishing the country a happy 63rd Independence Day, Hassan then prayed for Allah’s protection and guidance over Nigeria always.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE