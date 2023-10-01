Former Chief of staff to the Imo state governor, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has urged Nigerians to remain united as the country marks her 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

This is contained in a statement signed by him in Abuja to felicitate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence day anniversary.

Nwosu, who is an APC stalwart says Nigeria has come a long way as one indivisible entity which every citizen must work to protect.

Nwosu also enjoined Nigerians to pray for the country and her leaders for the entrenchment of good governance and the well being of the people.

He notes that at a time like this, prayers and unity of purpose will help ensure the country remains one and tasked Nigerians to continue working hard to realise the mission and vision of the country’s founding fathers, who fought for the country to become what it is today.

“As we mark our country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, we must remain steadfast, united and prayerful for our country to remain one and overcome her challenges.

“It is also incumbent on us all as citizens to pray for our leaders so that God Almighty will continue to guide them alright. Let’s all work together as one people.

“In the face of some of the challenges confronting us as a country, we have no choice but to work hard to overcome them. But we need the support of the citizens to achieve that,” Nwosu states.

“We can be proud of the progress that we have made, draw lessons from the missteps and rededicate ourselves to our historic mission of nation-building and we should never abandon that mission” he adds.

“The founding fathers got nothing on a silver platter, Their dream of a glorious future for Nigeria inspired them in confronting the challenges of their time”

“That great heritage is what we are celebrating today. We must preserve and pass it to the coming generations,” he said.

The former Chief of staff to the Imo state governor further calls for oneness and renewed patriotism from all Nigerians.

“Nigerians must unite behind the national flag, set aside the narrative of division, violence and hate, and replace them with the narrative of peace and unity.”

Nwosu also appeals to Nigerians to bury old prejudices to religion, tribe or ethnic leanings believed to be antithetical to development.

He notes that the security, socio-economic and political challenges bedevilling the country demands that “we bury mundane issues of attachment to religion, ethnic or tribal leanings and come together to rescue Nigeria from the precipice.”

The APC stalwart stresses that Nigeria’s independence celebration was a reminder of “where we have come from, how far we have gone, the price that we paid for this freedom and all that binds us together as a nation.

“As we celebrate, we must make time for sober reflections, realising that the things that bind us together are stronger than those which threaten to divide us. We must shun all attempts to cause disunity amongst us, and remain unflinching in spite of whatever challenges we may face,” Nwosu stated

