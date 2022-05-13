Nigeria yet to record Monkeypox outbreaks ― NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has disclosed that the Monkeypox cases recorded in the country did not constitute an outbreak.

A statement signed by the Director-General of NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, said the Agency was officially notified by United Kingdom (UK) authorities of a confirmed case of Monkeypox with a connection to Nigeria on 7th May 2022.

He explained that the individual was a UK resident who arrived in Nigeria on 20th April 2022, travelled to Lagos and Delta States during the time spent in Nigeria, departed Lagos on 3rd May 2022 and arrived in the UK on 4th May 2022.

He further explained that while in Nigeria, the case did not report being in contact with anyone with symptoms of monkeypox or other illness with rash. Consequently, the diagnosis of monkeypox (West African clade) was confirmed by PCR in the UK on 6th May 2022 and the patient is currently stable and receiving care in the UK.

Adetifa stated that the Agency was investigating the incident in collaboration with the Lagos and Delta State Ministries of Health as he disclosed that the Monkeypox Technical Working Group comprising the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), US Centers for Disease Control (US CDC) and coordinated by the NCDC was collaborating to strengthen in-country capacity to prevent, detect and respond to Monkeypox cases in the country.

“Since the re-emergence of monkeypox in Nigeria in September 2017, the country has continued to record sporadic cases of the disease from states across the country.”





“Between September 2017 and 30th April 2022, a total of 558 cases and 8 deaths have been confirmed from 22 states. Of these, 15 cases have been confirmed in 2022 alone -this does NOT constitute an outbreak.

“The highest number of cases have been reported from states in the South-South region of Nigeria. We re-assure Nigerians of the NCDC’s capacity to effectively diagnose and respond to cases of Monkeypox.”

The National Reference Laboratory (NRL) in Abuja has the capacity to test for cases of Monkeypox with a quick turn-around time.

“We urge anyone who has fluid-filled body rashes (vesicular rash), enlargement of glands and other symptoms of monkeypox stated below to report to any public health facility near them for proper diagnosis and care. ” Adetifa said.

Adetifa further announced that any healthcare worker that suspects a case of Monkeypox, should reach out to their Local Government Area (LGA) Disease surveillance and Notification Officers or State Ministry of Health (Epidemiology team) for appropriate guidance and action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Nigeria yet to record Monkeypox outbreaks ― NCDC

Nigeria yet to record Monkeypox outbreaks ― NCDC