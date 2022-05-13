FCT Police nab 3 suspected murderers of Abuja murdered corps member

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of Nigeria Police has arrested 3 suspects in connection to the criminal conspiracy and the gruesome murder of one Terungwa Stephenie a 26 years old Corper of City homes estate Lokogoma.

Recall that Tribune Online had reported how Stephenie Terungwa left home on April 14 in her NYSC uniform only to be declared missing and later found dead on April 27.

The arrest was made following the deployment of Tactical and Intelligence assets at the Command’s disposal, attached to the Homicide department of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID).

In a statement issued to newsmen on Friday via the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police commissioner, Babaji Sunday stated that the suspected trio namely; Jenifer Tsembe a 26-year-old lady, Monday Simon (a.k.a Black) and Solomon Abu, both male, 36 and 35 years of age respectively, all residents of Oguta lake Maitama area of the FCT voluntarily stated their involvement in the perpetration of the dastardly act.

According to Babaji: “The investigation is ongoing to unravel other groundbreaking facts, while effort has been doubled to apprehend the fleeing suspect(s).

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.” He promised.





The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday while applauding the gallantry and result yielding effort of the investigating team, enjoined the good people of the Territory not to relent in cooperating with the Police, especially as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence.

He further stated that the Police will not rest on its ores until unscrupulous elements are being fished off their hideouts and flushed out of the territory as a whole.

