One policeman killed, others injured by militants in Cross River

The police in Cross River has confirmed the death of one policeman during a gun battle with suspected militants in Bakassi, Southern Cross River, on Friday morning.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo said, “It is not true that we lost two men when the Bakassi militants attacked us. We lost a policeman. We are still on their trail and we are sure to get them soon.”

Sources said the attack happened at the Ikang jetty, in Bakassi LGA of Cross River State, and that a good number of other persons were injured during the attack and were evacuated to the hospital. The policemen were said to be on duty at the jetty.

As at the press time, the name of the militant group was not known as none claimed responsibility.

Recall that about a month ago, a pro-Biafran militant group bombed two gunboats in retaliation to the killing of their commander.

