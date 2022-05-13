Nigeria to partner Switzerland in digital education

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs Monilola Udoh has said that Nigeria is ready to partner with Switzerland in digital education through Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Mrs Udoh said this on Friday when a delegation from Swiz Embassy led by the Director, Foreign Affairs of Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), Mr Kuttel Olivier paid a courtesy visit to her office on Friday, in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary stated that Nigeria has a long history of developing digitalized education, noting that with careful collaboration with other countries, the nation can achieve its desired goal.

She reiterated that digital education will ensure skills acquisition, wealth creation and job opportunities for our team youths.

She pointed out that enhanced access to education by Nigerians is necessary for the socio-economic development of the nation.

To this end, she assured the delegation of the Ministry’s commitment to collaborate with Nigerians and Switzerland in digital education as it will help people to access networks and internet.





According to her, “we know that EPFL is a non-profit institution that is why we are ready to collaborate on that basis as it will help us identify with such universities that have talents in our country.”

She expressed satisfaction with the proposal due to its importance in research findings and methodologies.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation Mr Kuttel Olivier said that the purpose of their visit is to collaborate with the ministry in the area of digital education by fishing out young talented African Students in various universities to train and equip them through digital education so that they will become entrepreneurs to train and retrain others in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Nigeria to Partner Switzerland Nigeria to Partner Switzerland

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Nigeria to Partner Switzerland Nigeria to Partner Switzerland