58th anniversary: NAF promises safe environment for Nigerians

The High Command of the Nigerian Air Force on Thursday reassured the nation that the Service would continue to provide a peaceful environment for Nigerians to function despite the activities of terrorists still operating in the country, adding that relative peace has returned to Niger, Kaduna and Zamfara States in recent times.

This Service stated this in a press briefing announcing activities lined up for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 58th-anniversary celebration with the theme “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Efficiency in Joint Operations for Effective Response to Contemporary National Security Imperatives” scheduled to hold from 19-21 May 2022 at the NAF Base, Kano.

The Chairman Organising Committee for NAF58th anniversary Air Commodore Olasunkanmi Abidoye

gave the assurance in Abuja while announcing the programe of events lined up for the occasion.

He pointed out that the Service in its 58 years of existence had grown into a formidable and respected force within the African continent and beyond.

According to him, “It has also continued to make significant contributions in the areas of internal security, humanitarian and peace-keeping operations as well as restoration and sustenance of democracy on the African continent. It is only rational therefore, to celebrate its existence as well as the laudable achievements recorded over the years”





He stated that the choice of this year’s theme was deliberately aimed at emphasizing renewed focus on joint military operations and effective synergy among the Services and other security agencies as well as consolidating on the gains of the employment of airpower, especially at this critical stage in our Nation’s history.

According to him, ” It is also in tandem with the Chief of the Air Staff’s vision “To enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives”.”

“Accordingly, to mark this year’s Nigerian Air Force Day Celebration, a series of activities have been lined up to enlighten the citizens of Nigerian Air Force efforts in the fight against insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminality within the Country.

“Thus, there will be a series of pre-event activities taking place simultaneously at Nigerian Air Force units across the country. These activities include Juma’at Prayers and Interdenominational Church Service on Friday, 13 and Sunday, 15 May 2022 respectively. There will also be medical outreaches to host communities across the country. Furthermore, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) will also embark on humanitarian support activities to some selected communities in Kano State. All these are geared towards winning the consent and support as well as appreciating Nigerians for their support and goodwill over the years”.

He added that the anniversary would also feature a seminar which was scheduled to hold on 19 May 2022 as well as the Pulling out Ceremony of members of the 35th and 36th Regular Course who recently retired from the Service.

“Specifically, the Seminar will provide an opportunity for seasoned experts to present papers on air to ground integration and operational efficiency as well as optimizing Nigerian Air Force platforms for effective joint force employment. The focal point of the Seminar is to proffer workable strategies aimed at checkmating various security challenges confronting us as a nation.”

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet in a question and answer session said that the outcome of the seminar would be scrutinised and implemented to checkmate the fluid security threats.

According to him, “in the past two weeks or so we have seen a semblance of peace in Niger, Kaduna and Zamfara States.

“We are looking for workable strategies and solutions, the good thing with this Seminar is that all our operational commanders are going to be there.The outcome will be implemented, what we have in the AFN is the Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Oladayo Amao gets things done, this is the new airforce, we want to get things done, and we want to provide a safe environment for Nigerians to go about their businesses even I its going to take us a year, 2 or 10 years, the focus is that we have to give Nigerians that peaceful environment to function”

Other activities to mark the anniversary include a golf kitty which would be held in Kano while other sporting activities would take place simultaneously in all Nigerian Air Force units across the country on Friday, 20 May 2022.

He said the activities marking the Nigerian Air Force Day Celebration was expected to end on Saturday, 21 May 2022 with a ceremonial parade, symbolic flypast, Research and Development (R&D) exhibition and photo gallery display.