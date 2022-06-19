Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda

The Nigerian government is set to participate in the 26th Session of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which is scheduled to hold in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital from 20th to 26th of June 2022.

This is according to a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omaluyi.

The theme of the Summit is “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.”

The statement further reads “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR will be participating in the summit.

“The President will deliver remarks as a Special Speaker at the Summit on Malaria and Tropical Neglected Diseases as well as during the Heads of Government and Business Leaders Roundtable titled “Future Cities: Sustainable Urbanisation.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Other activities of the President will include bilateral meetings with some Commonwealth Leaders, on the sidelines of the event.

“The Summit has lined up activities for Ministers, Senior Government Officials, Business and Civil Society Organizations.





“Nigeria’s participation in CHOGM 2022, will afford her the opportunity to attract investments into critical sectors of the economy such as energy, agriculture, mining and solid minerals, ICT, Technology and Innovation.

“Nigeria will also seize the occasion to engage with Development Partners, Donor Agencies and the International Community with a view to addressing the challenge of Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases in the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be accompanied to the Summit by the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs among other Ministers and top government officials.”