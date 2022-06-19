Police nab six wanted cultists in Sagamu

Six most wanted cultists have been arrested by the Police in Sagamu and its environs in Ogun State.

They were said to have been involved in various cult clashes that had led to the death of not less than four persons.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, named Rafiu Osokoya; Azeez Abiola; Ogunsanwo Waheed; Toheeb Ayodele; Kolawole Adegbenro and Azeez Taiwo as those arrested.

Abimbola said they were arrested following an information received by CSP Shobiyi Oluwatosin led anti-cultists unit, that the cultists were holding a nocturnal meeting along Ayepe/Odogbolu area.

Tribune Online gathered that Sagamu and its environs had been under the siege of the cultists in the last one week.

They were said to be planning on how to unleash another round of terror in the town.

The PPRO said, upon the information, the team moved to the area where the suspects were rounded up, but some of them escaped.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed belonging to the dreaded Eiye cult group who had been causing confusion in shagamu since the beginning of this year.

“They confessed to killing of one Animashaun in Shagamu and another person simply identified as Ekwe also in Sabo area of the town.





“They further confessed that their group was responsible for the death of one Adigun and Elewure both of whom were killed at Isote area of the town early this year during one of their nefarious operation.”

Oyeyemi said the State Police Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, directed that the suspects be prosecuted.

The CP was said to have commended the team for a well done job ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.

