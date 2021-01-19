Nigeria targets 5 million MT LPG utilisation by 2022

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said it is set to achieve the 5million metric tonne Nigeria domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) utilisation target by 2022.

This was even as it announced that the country’s LPG domestic consumption in 2020, exceeded the 1million Metric Tonne threshold.

In a statement issued by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and signed by the Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu, it said Nigeria consumed 840,594.37 MT LPG in 2019, indicating an increase of 60.5% over 635,452.061MT recorded in 2018.

It said the development has placed the country as one of the leading LPG consuming nations on the continent.

“This steady and sustained pattern of growth culminating in the over 1million metric tonnes of LPG domestic consumption milestone in 2020 has placed the country 1st in West Africa and one of the leading LPG consuming nations on the continent.

“With this laudable feat, the country is on track to meet the 5 million MT by 2022 target, set in the Nigeria Gas Policy (NGP) of 2017,” the statement read in part.

The agency noted that the remarkable growth in the domestic LPG market remains largely driven by the impact of the FG’s policies and programmes, coupled with the efforts of relevant stakeholders and regulatory bodies in the industry.

It said these have led to the entrance of new investors in the sector.

PPPRA stressed the resolve to deepen LPG penetration in the country is to create a healthier life for Nigerians by providing access to a cleaner source of energy for cooking, vehicular transportation and other domestic uses.

Already, it noted that the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, has increased its allocation of LPG to the domestic market from 350, 000MT to 450, 000MT in 2021.

The agency further added that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) also recently commenced LPG production and load-out in its newly commissioned Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) Oredo Gas handling facility, which has an estimated production stream of 330MT daily.

To this end, it expressed the FG’s commitment to growing the LPG/Gas value chain to such heights that deliver maximum dividends to Nigeria and Nigerians.

