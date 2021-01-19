Obasanjo, Abiodun, Oba Tejuoso, Ebenezer Obey, others eulogise Iyalode Alaba Lawson at 70

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi led other eminent Nigerians to celebrate the famous Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson on the celebration of her 70th birthday held at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King, OOPL, Ogun State, on Monday.

Other dignitaries include traditional rulers such as Chief of Staff to the Ogun governor, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu; Senator Lanre Tejuoso; Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle; Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III; Osile of Oke-Ona Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso; representatives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, among other dignitaries.

Governor Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, described Chief Lawson as an epitome of womanhood, a trailblazer, a leader, and an exceptional role model, who has paved the path for women in Egbaland and Nigeria at large.

Abiodun said: “The history of the Egbas, Yorubaland and the nation has inspired the narratives of few women which include the celebrant, who at critical times in their eras defied all odds in nation-building, describing her as a proud ambassador of the state.

“The business world would be incomplete without your successful entrepreneurial exploits, even the education landscape of Nigeria has been shaped with your interventions as an educationist,” he said.

Former president Obasanjo also eulogised the celebrant, saying that she has indeed enjoyed God’s mercy through extraordinary achievements and a woman of calibre at this particular time of our history.

“Though she didn’t go into active politics, all she has achieved is through her doggedness. She can be described as a ferociously dynamic personality. I do tell people if you stand in the way of Alaba and she decided to crush you, you will be crushed. It is our delight to witness the celebration of her 70 years of God’s favour, grace, and beating all odds against her.

“Alaba has no impossibility in her dictionary. She has faced a lot in life. She was even rejected when she was not ought to, but she didn’t take no for an answer. Even me, I learned a lesson from her that even when you have an obstacle to regard it as a halt, not a stop. She has never regard any obstacle as a stop. She has been unique in all her achievements despite obstacles, even becoming the President of NACIMA, there was an obstacle, yet she overcame. I pray that God will give her many more years to God and humanity,” he added.

The chairman on the occasion, Oba Tejuoso, described the celebrant as a dear sister and a woman in a million, just as he advised her not to relent in her good works and passion for humanity, but that she should be mindful of her old age in all her endeavours.

Ebenezer Obey noted that she was delighted to celebrate with the celebrant, whom he described as a woman of courage with determination to succeed in life and with God on her side. “She has attended an enviable position of greatness and good leadership. She is also a bundle of inspiration and encouragement to womanhood as a frontline educationist and successful businesswoman and an active mobilizer for socio-economic development. I wish her many pleasant years, long life, and prosperity,” he added.

Archbishop of Ogun Province of the African Church of Nigeria, Most Reverend Solomon Ojumu, in his sermon said thanksgiving is important as it is the only thing God required from us, noting that He would appreciate and compensate even more than one’s expectations. He urged the celebrant to take life simple as she is getting older.

