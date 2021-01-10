Free Sowore, others now, Women Arise tells FG

Women Arise and Centre for Change (WACC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to cause an immediate release of human rights activist, Mr Omoyele Sowore, and four other activists who were detained on New Year eve while holding peaceful protests.

President of the group, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, made this call on Sunday in a signed statement titled: “Free Sowore, others now!” saying the call became imperative as there had been allegations of torture and maltreatment of the Sahara Reporters publisher, Sowore, since the latest arrest.

This was just as the group vowed that it was now certain that these intimidating acts cannot stop Nigerians from demanding for the right things to be done in the country.

Odumakin, while describing the act as clearly unconstitutional and in clear violation of Sowore’s person, said WACC demanded that he and his colleagues be released immediately from what she termed “unjust conditions.”

“The Women Arise and Centre for Change demand the immediate and unconditional release from detention of journalist and human rights activist, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

“Mr Sowore and four other activists were detained on new year eve while holding peaceful protests.

“There have been allegations of torture against the Nigerian state over the maltreatment of Mr Sowore since the latest arrest.

“These are clearly unconstitutional and are a clear violation of his person.

“We demand the immediate release of Sowore and his colleagues from these unjust conditions which are clearly unconstitutional,” Okei-Odumakin said.

