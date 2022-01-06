Nigeria records 856 new COVID-19 cases, total now 245,404

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 856 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 245,404.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Facebook handle.

“856 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-337, Kaduna-152, FCT-87, Gombe-47, Delta-43, Kano-31, Kwara-27, Enugu-26, Nasarawa-19, Niger-15, Oyo-11, Rivers-11, Benue-9, Bauchi-8, Ogun-8, Borno-7, Ekiti-6, Edo-5, Plateau-4, Bayelsa-3

“245,404 confirmed, 217,247 discharged, 3,058 deaths.

“Today’s report includes:

▪️337 confirmed cases reported for Lagos state is for 4th January 2022.

▪️152 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna state is for 4th (18) & 5th (11) January 2022 with additional 123 cases for 24th (67) & 25th (56) December 2021.

▪️26 confirmed cases reported for Enugu state is for 4th January 2022.

▪️31 confirmed cases reported for Kano state is for 4th (20) & 5th (11) January 2022.

▪️15 confirmed cases reported for Niger state is for 2nd January 2022.

▪️9 confirmed cases reported for Benue state is for 4th January 2022.

▪️7 confirmed cases reported for Borno state is for 4th January 2022.

▪️80 Discharged cases reported for Kaduna state is for 4th (30) & 5th (50) January 2022.

▪️27 Discharged cases reported for Enugu state is for 4th January 2022.

▪️8 Discharged cases reported for Kano state is for 4th January 2022.

▪️3 Discharged cases reported for Lagos state is for 4th January 2022.”

▪️ 0 cases reported from Ondo, Osun and Sokoto State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Nigeria records 856 new COVID-19 cases, total now 245,404