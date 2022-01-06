Nigeria records 856 new COVID-19 cases, total now 245,404

Coronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 856 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 856 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 245,404.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Facebook handle.

“856 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-337, Kaduna-152, FCT-87, Gombe-47, Delta-43, Kano-31, Kwara-27, Enugu-26, Nasarawa-19, Niger-15, Oyo-11, Rivers-11, Benue-9, Bauchi-8, Ogun-8, Borno-7, Ekiti-6, Edo-5, Plateau-4, Bayelsa-3

“245,404 confirmed, 217,247 discharged, 3,058 deaths.

“Today’s report includes:
▪️337 confirmed cases reported for Lagos state is for 4th January 2022.
▪️152 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna state is for 4th (18) & 5th (11) January 2022 with additional 123 cases for 24th (67) & 25th (56) December 2021.
▪️26 confirmed cases reported for Enugu state is for 4th January 2022.
▪️31 confirmed cases reported for Kano state is for 4th (20) & 5th (11) January 2022.
▪️15 confirmed cases reported for Niger state is for 2nd January 2022.
▪️9 confirmed cases reported for Benue state is for 4th January 2022.
▪️7 confirmed cases reported for Borno state is for 4th January 2022.
▪️80 Discharged cases reported for Kaduna state is for 4th (30) & 5th (50) January 2022.
▪️27 Discharged cases reported for Enugu state is for 4th January 2022.
▪️8 Discharged cases reported for Kano state is for 4th January 2022.
▪️3 Discharged cases reported for Lagos state is for 4th January 2022.”
▪️ 0 cases reported from Ondo, Osun and Sokoto State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Nigeria records 856 new COVID-19 cases, total now 245,404

You might also like
Coronavirus

Nigeria records 428 new COVID-19 cases, total now 244,548

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 670 new COVID-19 cases, total now 244,120

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 573 new COVID-19 cases, total now 243,450

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 1355 new COVID-19 cases, total now 240,374

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More