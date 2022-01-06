Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has urged the security personnel to redouble efforts towards ensuring the safe return of the abducted Chinese Nationals working at the Sino-Hydro Electric Power Dam Zungeru in Wushishi local government of the state.

Governor Bello while condemning the attack expressed concern over the audacity of the terrorists to attack the workers despite the presence of security personnel attached to the facility.

He said the attack is really disturbing as it would cause some setbacks to the Zungeru Dam project which the Federal Government has been making efforts to complete in record time.

According to the governor, “it really saddened my heart to hear about this attack. It is even more worrisome to know that the lives of the labourers were involved. This action might negatively affect the completion of the Zungeru Dam which is of great significance to the country.

“My heart goes out to the bereaved families of the labourers that were killed and those that were injured, I pray that Allah will grant them quick recovery.”

It would be recalled that terrorists in large numbers attacked some workers including Chinese nationals working on a transmission line-tower along Gussase village-Bosso village.

The police tactical team attached to the facility were said to have engaged the terrorists in a gun duel which led to the killing of three labourers while two persons sustained bullet wounds. They have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Four of the workers were rescued but three among the Chinese nationals were, however, kidnapped by the terrorists.

