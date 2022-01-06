EFCC gets 127.5% improvement through 2,220 convictions in 2021

In its fight against fraud, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) got 2,220 convictions of its arraigned suspects across all its commands in 2021.

Lagos Command of the agency recorded the highest convictions of 481, closely followed by the Ibadan Command with 324 convictions, while the Port Harcourt Zonal Command had 230 convictions as shown in the figure which emerged from a review of the commission’s performance in the outgone year.

The 2,220 convictions had been said to be the highest by the EFCC since its inception, as the highest conviction it hitherto had was 1,280 in 2019, indicating an improvement of 127.5 percent.

According to the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the 2,220 record represents a 98.49 percent success rate in prosecution, as the commission lost only 34 cases during this period.

Commenting on the performance, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, praised the agency’s personnel for their industriousness and dedication to duty despite the challenges of criminal prosecution in court.

He assured that the EFCC would continue to motivate all categories of staff for greater efficiency through capacity development and other incentives.

