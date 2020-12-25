Nigeria records 712 new COVID-19 cases, total now 82,747

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 712new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 82,747.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 25th of December 2020, 712 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 82747 cases have been confirmed, 70239 cases have been discharged and 1246 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 712 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (388), FCT (77), Kwara (39), Katsina (35), Bauchi (33), Plateau (22), Ogun (18), Akwa Ibom (16), Delta (13), Kaduna (12), Osun (12), Yobe (11), Sokoto (10), Kebbi (8), Enugu (6), Edo (5), Ondo (3), Niger (2), Kano (1), and Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 28,192 3,094 24,860 238 FCT 10,766 3,802 6,869 95 Kaduna 4,804 563 4,191 50 Plateau 4,459 420 4,003 36 Oyo 3,878 440 3,392 46 Rivers 3,328 183 3,083 62 Edo 2,819 89 2,617 113 Ogun 2,449 187 2,228 34 Kano 2,134 249 1,825 60 Delta 1,868 82 1,737 49 Ondo 1,798 67 1,690 41 Katsina 1,570 270 1,273 27 Enugu 1,382 28 1,333 21 Kwara 1,379 254 1,094 31 Gombe 1,248 263 952 33 Ebonyi 1,097 30 1,037 30 Osun 1,004 36 945 23 Abia 983 16 957 10 Bauchi 945 118 813 14 Borno 789 48 705 36 Imo 748 22 714 12 Nasarawa 665 323 329 13 Benue 524 44 469 11 Bayelsa 519 77 421 21 Akwa Ibom 429 73 347 9 Niger 409 96 300 13 Ekiti 409 11 392 6 Jigawa 389 52 326 11 Adamawa 355 96 238 21 Anambra 307 14 274 19 Sokoto 300 -8 291 17 Taraba 211 27 177 7 Yobe 187 56 123 8 Kebbi 163 11 144 8 Cross River 94 0 82 12 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

