Nigeria records 712 new COVID-19 cases, total now 82,747

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 712new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 82,747.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 25th of December 2020, 712 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 82747 cases have been confirmed, 70239 cases have been discharged and 1246 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 712 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (388), FCT (77), Kwara (39), Katsina (35), Bauchi (33), Plateau (22), Ogun (18), Akwa Ibom (16), Delta (13), Kaduna (12), Osun (12), Yobe (11), Sokoto (10), Kebbi (8), Enugu (6), Edo (5), Ondo (3), Niger (2), Kano (1), and Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos28,1923,09424,860238
FCT10,7663,8026,86995
Kaduna4,8045634,19150
Plateau4,4594204,00336
Oyo3,8784403,39246
Rivers3,3281833,08362
Edo2,819892,617113
Ogun2,4491872,22834
Kano2,1342491,82560
Delta1,868821,73749
Ondo1,798671,69041
Katsina1,5702701,27327
Enugu1,382281,33321
Kwara1,3792541,09431
Gombe1,24826395233
Ebonyi1,097301,03730
Osun1,0043694523
Abia9831695710
Bauchi94511881314
Borno7894870536
Imo7482271412
Nasarawa66532332913
Benue5244446911
Bayelsa5197742121
Akwa Ibom429733479
Niger4099630013
Ekiti409113926
Jigawa3895232611
Adamawa3559623821
Anambra3071427419
Sokoto300-829117
Taraba211271777
Yobe187561238
Kebbi163111448
Cross River9408212
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

 

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Nigeria records 712 new COVID-19 cases, total now 82,747

