Nigeria records 712 new COVID-19 cases, total now 82,747

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 712new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 82,747.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.
“On the 25th of December 2020, 712 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 82747 cases have been confirmed, 70239 cases have been discharged and 1246 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 712 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (388), FCT (77), Kwara (39), Katsina (35), Bauchi (33), Plateau (22), Ogun (18), Akwa Ibom (16), Delta (13), Kaduna (12), Osun (12), Yobe (11), Sokoto (10), Kebbi (8), Enugu (6), Edo (5), Ondo (3), Niger (2), Kano (1), and Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|28,192
|3,094
|24,860
|238
|FCT
|10,766
|3,802
|6,869
|95
|Kaduna
|4,804
|563
|4,191
|50
|Plateau
|4,459
|420
|4,003
|36
|Oyo
|3,878
|440
|3,392
|46
|Rivers
|3,328
|183
|3,083
|62
|Edo
|2,819
|89
|2,617
|113
|Ogun
|2,449
|187
|2,228
|34
|Kano
|2,134
|249
|1,825
|60
|Delta
|1,868
|82
|1,737
|49
|Ondo
|1,798
|67
|1,690
|41
|Katsina
|1,570
|270
|1,273
|27
|Enugu
|1,382
|28
|1,333
|21
|Kwara
|1,379
|254
|1,094
|31
|Gombe
|1,248
|263
|952
|33
|Ebonyi
|1,097
|30
|1,037
|30
|Osun
|1,004
|36
|945
|23
|Abia
|983
|16
|957
|10
|Bauchi
|945
|118
|813
|14
|Borno
|789
|48
|705
|36
|Imo
|748
|22
|714
|12
|Nasarawa
|665
|323
|329
|13
|Benue
|524
|44
|469
|11
|Bayelsa
|519
|77
|421
|21
|Akwa Ibom
|429
|73
|347
|9
|Niger
|409
|96
|300
|13
|Ekiti
|409
|11
|392
|6
|Jigawa
|389
|52
|326
|11
|Adamawa
|355
|96
|238
|21
|Anambra
|307
|14
|274
|19
|Sokoto
|300
|-8
|291
|17
|Taraba
|211
|27
|177
|7
|Yobe
|187
|56
|123
|8
|Kebbi
|163
|11
|144
|8
|Cross River
|94
|0
|82
|12
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
712 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-388
FCT-77
Kwara-39
Katsina-35
Bauchi-33
Plateau-22
Ogun-18
Akwa Ibom-16
Delta-13
Kaduna-12
Osun-12
Yobe-11
Sokoto-10
Kebbi-8
Enugu-6
Edo-5
Ondo-3
Niger-2
Kano-1
Oyo-1
82,747 confirmed
70,239 discharged
1,246 deaths pic.twitter.com/cgeiQlzFsO
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 25, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week
Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.
[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)
A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…
Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ
THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…
Nigeria records 712 new COVID-19 cases, total now 82,747
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided