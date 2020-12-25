ICYMI: Five persons abducted, others injurred by Bandits in Niger communities

Five people have been abducted in a recent bandit attacks on Christmas eve that occurred in six communities Gurumana District in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

Tribune Online learnt that the bandits stormed the communities in their large numbers at about 1:15am on Christmas Eve on their operational motorcycles shooting sporadically into the air.

It was further gathered that the communities attacked by the hoodlums include Sundna, Guto, Gbaja, Fiyi, Kuchiwyi and Rongo which were all in Gurmana District.

Further checks revealed that one person was abducted from Fiyi Village, another person from Kuchiwyi Village was also abducted and four other persons were abducted in Rongo Village, out of which one was released.

Several other people were injured as the people were caught unaware while properties were looted and newly harvested agricultural produces which include rice, beans, guinea corn and maize were destroyed by the bandits.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE