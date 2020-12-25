ICYMI: Five persons abducted, others injurred by Bandits in Niger communities

Latest News
By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
Bandits abduct secondary school

Five people have been abducted in a recent bandit attacks on Christmas eve that occurred in six communities Gurumana District in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

Tribune Online learnt that the bandits stormed the communities in their large numbers at about 1:15am on Christmas Eve on their operational motorcycles shooting sporadically into the air.

It was further gathered that the communities attacked by the hoodlums include Sundna, Guto, Gbaja, Fiyi, Kuchiwyi and Rongo which were all  in Gurmana District.

ALSO READ: Christmas eve Boko Haram attacks: Ndume seeks proactive military operations in North East

Further checks revealed  that one person was abducted from Fiyi Village, another person from Kuchiwyi Village was also abducted and four other persons were abducted  in Rongo Village, out of which one was released. 

Several other people were injured as the people were caught unaware while properties were looted and newly harvested agricultural produces which include rice, beans, guinea corn and maize were destroyed by the bandits.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Christmas eve Boko Haram attacks: Ndume seeks proactive military operations in North…

Latest News

Patela Care Foundation (PCF) Children’s Christmas Celebration 2020 at the…

Latest News

Kwankwaso’s death, a great loss to Nigeria, says Ilyasu Kwankwaso

Latest News

Niger Assembly signs 2021 budget into law with additional N2.2bn

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More