Gombe, UBEC to address Almajiri issues, basic education challenges

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has sought for a stronger synergy and collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission, (UBEC) in improving access to safe quality education for all almajirai and children in the state.

According to a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Inuwa Yahaya met with the Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi in continuation of his engagements in Abuja, where he was assured of the Commission’s readiness to continue to support the state’s policies and programmes aimed at improving basic education.

The governor had told his host that his administration is introducing more effective and sustainable strategies to address the challenges of Almajirai and the out-of-school children in general through its flagship programme, Better Education Service Delivery for All, BESDA.

He also said that Gombe has a homegrown policy initiative for the Almajiri which has proven successful, adding that the new concept it intends to implement will further improve the Tsangaya system and create a better atmosphere for the almajirai and their teachers.

He explained that this will be achieved through the establishment of fully equipped learning centres, skills acquisition facilities and other infrastructure to give them the opportunity to be productive children with a promising future.

