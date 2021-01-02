Nigeria records 576 new COVID-19 cases, total now 89,163

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 576 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 89,163.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 2nd of January 2021, 576 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 89163 cases have been confirmed, 74789 cases have been discharged and 1302 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 576 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (277), FCT (90), Oyo (51), Nasarawa (49), Sokoto (23), Anambra (14), Bauchi (11), Imo (11), Kano (11), Edo (10), Plateau (10), Ogun (9), Osun (5), Jigawa (3), and Rivers (2).

“Our discharges today include 287 community recoveries in Lagos State and 60 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines.,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 31,107 4,124 26,736 247 FCT 11,861 4,185 7,574 102 Kaduna 5,328 626 4,649 53 Plateau 4,905 329 4,533 43 Oyo 3,994 541 3,402 51 Rivers 3,555 292 3,199 64 Edo 2,880 87 2,676 117 Ogun 2,533 217 2,282 34 Kano 2,308 310 1,930 68 Delta 1,888 99 1,737 52 Ondo 1,811 32 1,738 41 Katsina 1,636 180 1,429 27 Kwara 1,414 289 1,094 31 Enugu 1,382 13 1,348 21 Gombe 1,338 300 1,001 37 Ebonyi 1,097 -5 1,072 30 Bauchi 1,020 143 860 17 Osun 1,019 34 962 23 Abia 1,000 22 968 10 Nasarawa 848 510 325 13 Borno 796 22 738 36 Imo 766 32 722 12 Benue 532 52 469 11 Bayelsa 519 77 421 21 Akwa Ibom 437 43 385 9 Niger 417 84 320 13 Ekiti 410 9 395 6 Jigawa 406 27 368 11 Adamawa 391 132 238 21 Sokoto 380 114 248 18 Anambra 322 28 274 20 Taraba 217 23 187 7 Yobe 187 56 123 8 Kebbi 173 20 144 9 Cross River 169 0 157 12 Zamfara 112 25 82 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

