Nigeria records 576 new COVID-19 cases, total now 89,163

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 576 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 576 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 89,163.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 2nd of January 2021, 576 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 89163 cases have been confirmed, 74789 cases have been discharged and 1302 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 576 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (277), FCT (90), Oyo (51), Nasarawa (49), Sokoto (23), Anambra (14), Bauchi (11), Imo (11), Kano (11), Edo (10), Plateau (10), Ogun (9), Osun (5), Jigawa (3), and Rivers (2).

“Our discharges today include 287 community recoveries in Lagos State and 60 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines.,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos31,1074,12426,736247
FCT11,8614,1857,574102
Kaduna5,3286264,64953
Plateau4,9053294,53343
Oyo3,9945413,40251
Rivers3,5552923,19964
Edo2,880872,676117
Ogun2,5332172,28234
Kano2,3083101,93068
Delta1,888991,73752
Ondo1,811321,73841
Katsina1,6361801,42927
Kwara1,4142891,09431
Enugu1,382131,34821
Gombe1,3383001,00137
Ebonyi1,097-51,07230
Bauchi1,02014386017
Osun1,0193496223
Abia1,0002296810
Nasarawa84851032513
Borno7962273836
Imo7663272212
Benue5325246911
Bayelsa5197742121
Akwa Ibom437433859
Niger4178432013
Ekiti41093956
Jigawa4062736811
Adamawa39113223821
Sokoto38011424818
Anambra3222827420
Taraba217231877
Yobe187561238
Kebbi173201449
Cross River169015712
Zamfara11225825
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

 

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Top News

Kidnapped Owerri Catholic bishop, driver released

Top News

Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time

Latest News

Police confirm arrest of Sowore, four others

Top News

Subscribers must now present NIN for SIM card replacement ― FG

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More