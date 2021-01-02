Nigeria records 576 new COVID-19 cases, total now 89,163

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 576 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 89,163.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.
“On the 2nd of January 2021, 576 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 89163 cases have been confirmed, 74789 cases have been discharged and 1302 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 576 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (277), FCT (90), Oyo (51), Nasarawa (49), Sokoto (23), Anambra (14), Bauchi (11), Imo (11), Kano (11), Edo (10), Plateau (10), Ogun (9), Osun (5), Jigawa (3), and Rivers (2).
“Our discharges today include 287 community recoveries in Lagos State and 60 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines.,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|31,107
|4,124
|26,736
|247
|FCT
|11,861
|4,185
|7,574
|102
|Kaduna
|5,328
|626
|4,649
|53
|Plateau
|4,905
|329
|4,533
|43
|Oyo
|3,994
|541
|3,402
|51
|Rivers
|3,555
|292
|3,199
|64
|Edo
|2,880
|87
|2,676
|117
|Ogun
|2,533
|217
|2,282
|34
|Kano
|2,308
|310
|1,930
|68
|Delta
|1,888
|99
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|1,811
|32
|1,738
|41
|Katsina
|1,636
|180
|1,429
|27
|Kwara
|1,414
|289
|1,094
|31
|Enugu
|1,382
|13
|1,348
|21
|Gombe
|1,338
|300
|1,001
|37
|Ebonyi
|1,097
|-5
|1,072
|30
|Bauchi
|1,020
|143
|860
|17
|Osun
|1,019
|34
|962
|23
|Abia
|1,000
|22
|968
|10
|Nasarawa
|848
|510
|325
|13
|Borno
|796
|22
|738
|36
|Imo
|766
|32
|722
|12
|Benue
|532
|52
|469
|11
|Bayelsa
|519
|77
|421
|21
|Akwa Ibom
|437
|43
|385
|9
|Niger
|417
|84
|320
|13
|Ekiti
|410
|9
|395
|6
|Jigawa
|406
|27
|368
|11
|Adamawa
|391
|132
|238
|21
|Sokoto
|380
|114
|248
|18
|Anambra
|322
|28
|274
|20
|Taraba
|217
|23
|187
|7
|Yobe
|187
|56
|123
|8
|Kebbi
|173
|20
|144
|9
|Cross River
|169
|0
|157
|12
|Zamfara
|112
|25
|82
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
